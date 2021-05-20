It may have been a long time in coming, but over 17 years since the final episode of Friends made its way to our screens, Friends: The Reunion will finally be released later this month. The one-off special, which has yet to get a UK release date, will air in the US on 27 May, with supporting stars including Maggie Wheeler (Janice), James Michael Tyler (Gunter) and Reese Witherspoon (Jill) joining the original cast to reflect on the iconic show. And in the new, official trailer for the show, we get a glimpse of the kinds of content we can expect from the reunion.

While up until this point the details of the show have been kept tightly under wraps (in a brief teaser trailer released last week, all we saw was the original cast walking away from the camera, hand in hand), the new trailer dives deep into the action, revealing the kinds of discussion points, guest appearances and reflective moments the reunion will feature. In short, it’s very, very exciting stuff – and we can’t wait to see what the actual reunion has in store. Keep reading to check out our pick of the five most exciting revelations from the new trailer.

1. The cast will be quizzed on their knowledge Over the years, there have been plenty of Friends’ quizzes shared all over the internet designed to test fans’ knowledge of the show. And now, for the first time, the official cast is going to have their knowledge put to the test. As the trailer opens, we see Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc gathered around the sofa in Monica’s apartment, as David Schwimmer reads out questions from the board featured in the ‘Apartment Quiz’ from The One With The Embryos, in which the Monica and Rachel take on Chandler and Joey to see who wins the bigger apartment. However, the questions are a little different to those asked by Ross in the show.

You may also like Friends reunion: these unexpected celebrity fans will star in the show

“Rachel wrote Ross a letter, and demanded he read it before they got back together,” Schwimmer says. “How many pages was that letter?” “18 pages,” LeBlanc shouts, before Aniston adds “front and back!” Got to love the enthusiasm, right? 2. The Ross and Rachel situation will be addressed As fans of the show will know, one of the biggest controversies of Friends’ entire 10 seasons was whether Ross and Rachel were *really* on a break. And in the trailer, we see the cast share their thoughts. Although it’s a definitive “yes” from Aniston, Cox, Kudrow and Perry, LeBlanc doesn’t seem to be so sure. Let the hilarity ensue!

Ross and Rachel's on-again-off-again relationship was one of the defining features of the series.

3. There are going to be re-enactments Friends: The Reunion may not be the complete new episode some fans hoped it would be, but we will see the cast going back to some of the most iconic scenes from the series. At one point in the trailer, we see the original cast gathering around a table to read from one of the series’ old scripts for The One Where Everybody Finds Out, in which Phoebe spots Chandler and Monica having sex from across the street. And if Kudrow’s re-enactment of “MY EYES” is anything to go by, it’s going to be exactly as you remember it. 4. It’s going to be emotional You don’t need to have watched Friends to know how big a deal it was to both the cast and its fans – so it’s no surprise that the reunion will feature some seriously emotional moments.

You may also like Friends reunion special: everything we know about the HBO Max television show

“We became the best friends,” Cox can be heard saying as the cast are shown reflecting on their journey. “Oh, I’m going to cry now,” Perry responds. Get those tissues at the ready, people. 5. We’re getting a musical performance from Kudrow herself Throughout the show, one of Phoebe’s defining characteristics was her rather quirky musical taste – most notably, her song ‘Smelly Cat’. And while we can’t confirm that ‘Smelly Cat’ will be making an appearance in the reunion, the trailer does show Kudrow sitting down with her old character’s guitar, so we’re not ruling anything out just yet.

Of course, these aren’t the only moments to enjoy from the trailer, so we recommend watching the whole thing yourself to get an idea of what’s to come. For now, then, all that’s left to do is wait and see what happens come 27 May. Could we BE any more excited?

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy