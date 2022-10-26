In the wide-spanning world of Netflix, the trending lists can help you sieve through new releases in search of a television gem. Whether it’s Echoes, Unsolved Mysteries, Dahmer or The Watcher, the past few months have seen some veritable hits in the streaming platform’s top 10 ranking. Joining them is brand new romantic drama From Scratch which is shaping up to be the talked-about limited series of the year.

Why? Well, because it seems to have unlocked a soft, gushy and emotional side to everyone who watches it – something that, apparently, we’ve all needed to release. The eight-part series has underlined the importance of family, love and embracing life and, to make things even more emotional, it’s based on a true story. Inspired by Tembi Locke’s bestselling memoir, From Scratch follows Amahle “Amy” Wheeler (Zoe Saldaña), an American student studying abroad in Italy, as she meets and falls in love with Sicilian chef Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea).

Eugenio Mastrandrea and Zoe Saldaña star as Lino and Amy in Netflix's From Scratch.

You may also like Best new releases on Netflix UK this weekend, including From Scratch and The School For Good And Evil

The synopsis reads: “Their whirlwind romance faces many unforeseen challenges, including their very different cultural backgrounds; true to real life, it is also infused with lightheartedness and moments of humour that exist alongside the more serious ones. “But when Lino is faced with unimaginable health challenges and the couple’s future is threatened, the two families come together to create an extended family unlike any they could have imagined, proving that love crosses all borders.”

Not only that but it’s produced by the always excellent Hello Sunshine, coming from the mind of Reese Witherspoon. Speaking about the new series at a screening in Los Angeles, Witherspoon said: “I don’t know if there’s a lot of romance in the world right now. “We haven’t seen a modern romance that’s a true story like this in quite some time, so it’s really beautiful to see Zoe Saldaña – who actually has married an Italian man and speaks Italian on film – to watch that love story happen and know that it is so deeply personal to her.”

From Scratch is now available to stream on Netflix.

From Scratch is an incredibly touching watch. Whether you’re looking for the kind of show to make you cry or just want to tune into an emotional series, you’ll want to grab the tissues for this one. When we say you’ll likely shed a tear at each episode, we mean it.

You’ll most definitely feel every type of emotion when watching.

We, too, went into streaming it thinking that it was going to be an Italian love affair filled with pasta, wine and romantic moonlit walks.

There is quote upon moving quote in the series.

Could it be one of the best limited series of the year? Quite possibly.

Just be warned: try to emotionally prepare as much as you can.

Even Netflix themselves have pre-warned us.

From Scratch is available to stream on Netflix now.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy