Over a year and a half since that ending left Game Of Thrones fans everywhere wanting more from the series’ controversial conclusion, there’s talk of some exciting new projects from the GOT universe. We already know that a GOT prequel is underway at HBO Max in the form of House Of The Dragon, which will be set 300-years before the original series and will tell the story of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors. The only problem? It’s not set to hit screens until 2022.

You may also like A first look at 6 incredible new HBO shows, including Gossip Girl, Friends and House Of The Dragon

However, there might just be something else to get excited about while you wait. In the last week, we’ve heard news of two new exciting projects from HBO Max – although the network have declined to comment on reports, so it’s worth noting that nothing is confirmed yet. So what are these new projects? And what should fans expect if they do end up going ahead? Stylist takes a closer look.

Tales Of Dunk & Egg The first of the two rumoured projects, the series adaptation of Tales Of Dunk & Egg was reported by Variety last week. According to the publication, the show is in “early development” at HBO Max, and will be based on George R. R. Martin’s fantasy series of the same name. There are three novellas in the Tales Of Dunk & Egg series, which were published separately in 1998, 2003 and 2010 and then published as a collective under the title A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms in 2015.

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms is a compilation of the three Tales Of Dunk & Egg novellas.

The novellas follow the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and Aegon V Targaryen (Egg) 90 years before the events of the original series. We don’t have any more details about the project (it is yet to be confirmed by HBO, so there’s still a chance it may not come to anything), but if it does go ahead, it’s production under the HBO Max brand suggests it might be a stream-only thing.

Unnamed Animated Series If you thought there wasn’t much information about the possible Tales Of Dunk & Egg prequel, then you’ll be disappointed by this one. Although reports of a new animated series, which was first mentioned by The Hollywood Reporter, have been widespread, very little is known about the rumoured project, and HBO Max are yet to comment.

You may also like Harry Potter TV series: fans unpick the truths (and untruths) of those rumours

All we know so far is that an animated GOT-inspired drama is said to be in “the early stages of development” – and that it may be one of many new GOT projects currently in the works in an attempt to expand on the success of the original series. Of course, there’s a possibility that the project will never see the light of day. But if The Hollywood Reporter’s sources have their info correct, we could have something else to look forward to over the coming years.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy