Bad news for Gavin & Stacey fans: Ruth Jones says the show “is not coming back”
- Katie Rosseinsky
Future episodes of the much-loved sitcom will definitely not be occurrin’, according to Nessa herself, aka Ruth Jones
When Ruth Jones and James Corden brought back their beloved sitcom Gavin & Stacey for a Christmas special back in 2019, they finished the one-off episode on a major cliffhanger: would Smithy (Corden) say yes to Nessa (Jones) after she got down on one knee to propose in the middle of the street?
The dramatic ending left fans clamouring for more, desperate to learn whether the on-off couple would finally commit to each other. However, Jones has now confirmed that future episodes are definitely not occurrin’. Sigh.
“It’s not coming back,” the actor and writer told The Independent. “I’m really hugely complimented that people love [the show] so much,” she added. “But it is quite an extraordinary thing… It’s almost like you mention the words Gavin & Stacey and people assume it’s back… But it’s not.”
“I think it’s quite interesting to leave people wondering,” she explained. “And also, I don’t know how we could better that. It was such a great episode… I just think if we tried anything after that it would be a disappointment.”
Jones said that she’s “sure” that she and Corden will collaborate on another project “at some point”, telling The Independent: “Certainly, when he’s back in the UK, I would have thought we would try and get together and write again because it was such fun to do that.”
Speaking to BBC Radio 2 earlier this year, Corden previously suggested that decisions about the show’s future were in Jones’s hands, as “her judgment is exceptional”.
“I wish I could say it’s up to me,” he said, adding: “She’ll know when it’s right and together we’ll figure it out. If that ever happens. But I do think it’s a big ‘if’, I don’t think it’s a ‘when’.”
Picking up almost a decade after the final episode of Gavin & Stacey aired on BBC One, the 2019 Christmas special saw Gavin (Mathew Horne), Stacey (Joanna Page), their family and friends reunite in Barry for a Christmas dinner presided over by Uncle Bryn (Rob Brydon).
It drew in around 18 million viewers and became the most-watched scripted show of the decade, so Jones’s decision to end the series on a high certainly makes sense – though that doesn’t make the fact that we’ll never find out whether Smithy and Nessa managed to make a Billericay/Barry Island long-distance relationship work (or find out exactly what happened on the fishing trip) any easier…
Images: BBC