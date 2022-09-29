When Ruth Jones and James Corden brought back their beloved sitcom Gavin & Stacey for a Christmas special back in 2019, they finished the one-off episode on a major cliffhanger: would Smithy (Corden) say yes to Nessa (Jones) after she got down on one knee to propose in the middle of the street?

The dramatic ending left fans clamouring for more, desperate to learn whether the on-off couple would finally commit to each other. However, Jones has now confirmed that future episodes are definitely not occurrin’. Sigh.

“It’s not coming back,” the actor and writer told The Independent. “I’m really hugely complimented that people love [the show] so much,” she added. “But it is quite an extraordinary thing… It’s almost like you mention the words Gavin & Stacey and people assume it’s back… But it’s not.”