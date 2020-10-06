GBBO: the surprising life lessons we learned from episode 3

We should all be more Rowan

Beloved Rowan has left the competition. And while his presence will be much missed, he has reminded me that it’s so important to see the fun in things, even when it feels like there’s not one shred of fun left to be had in the world.

He isn’t put off by not being particularly good at baking, he was in the tent for the sheer joy of it, to maintain his sky-high ambition in the face of detractors and determinedly do things his way – which will always involve a waistcoat and tie.

Rowan also has a particularly delicious way with words. Take some of my new favourite phrases, for example:

“They go in looking good and then things happen.”

“Mine seem soft and wrinkly, which is not attractive.”

“It’s probably curtains, but I’m going to have fun anyway.”

“All style and no substance: that’s me!”

You can just imagine what a lovely night you’d have if you got invited to a dinner party at his and his partner’s house. And you know you’d end up a bit drunk on really good wine and belting out songs from the musicals, until the neighbours complained. What I’m saying is: “We should all be more Rowan.”