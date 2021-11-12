GBBO 2021: fans react to the Great British Bake Off festive special line up, including Olly Alexander and the cast of It’s A Sin
Channel 4 are bringing us some early Christmas cheer with the announcement that this year’s The Great British Bake Off festive special will feature the cast of It’s A Sin.
Ahh, The Great British Bake Off. A comfort for so many, there really is nothing like watching other people make and muddle their way through pavlovas, pastries and pralines to help the worries of the world just fade away, even if just for an hour on a Tuesday night.
But as the series sadly moves towards the grand finale, there is some good news in the form of a Christmas special announcement, featuring a very exciting crossover.
As the official Bake Off account revealed on Twitter: “We’re turning our Tent into the Pink Palace as the stars of award-winning @Channel4 drama It’s A Sin don their aprons for The Great Christmas Bake Off!”
Following in the footsteps of the show’s excellent Derry Girls episode, the cast, which includes Olly Alexander, Lydia West, Nathaniel Curtis and Shaun Dooley will all be battling it out to become Star Baker this Christmas, under the watchful eyes of judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.
Hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas will also return to guide the contestants and spread festive joy to all who grace the tent.
It makes exciting news for fans of the hit Channel 4 show, which examined the lives of a group of young gay men who are hit by the outbreak of a new deadly virus, HIV, after they move to London during the 1980s.
The drama, written by Russell T Davies and starring Olly Alexander as Richie, won critical acclaim for its emotional scenes and is the most binge-watched show to stream on the platform, having been viewed over 6.5 million times.
Having garnered fans all over the world, the excitement is already building to have the cast back together and on our screens once again.
“This is definitely best Christmas present this year,” commented one excited fan.
“I already know this is going to be the best thing on for Christmas,” added another.
Other viewers hailed it a “Christmas miracle,” asking: “How can this show get even better?”
Alexander shared his excitement on Twitter, writing: “EEEE !!! I’m baking with my It’s A Sin family this Christmas.”
And it appears a few of the stars are already starting to get nervous ahead of their big bake, as Nathanial Curtis shared “It’s beginning to look a lot like… me screaming at an oven at Christmas.”
Having won a National Television Award for Best New Drama and been nominated for countless more, we know the cast of It’s A Sin can act. However, we look forward to seeing how well the cast knows their way around a mince pie and yule log.
The official date has not yet been announced, but The Great Christmas Bake Off will air on Channel 4 in December.
The Christmas episode is one of two newly-announced specials, with The Great Festive Bake Off also returning in the New Year, with series nine bakers Kim-Joy and Jon and series 11’s Hermine and Rowan returning.
