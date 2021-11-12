Ahh, The Great British Bake Off. A comfort for so many, there really is nothing like watching other people make and muddle their way through pavlovas, pastries and pralines to help the worries of the world just fade away, even if just for an hour on a Tuesday night.

But as the series sadly moves towards the grand finale, there is some good news in the form of a Christmas special announcement, featuring a very exciting crossover.

As the official Bake Off account revealed on Twitter: “We’re turning our Tent into the Pink Palace as the stars of award-winning @Channel4 drama It’s A Sin don their aprons for The Great Christmas Bake Off!”