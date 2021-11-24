Warning: this article contains spoilers for The Great British Bake Off finale.

And just like that, Great British Bake Off is over for another year, and honestly, we’ll need to take a much-needed break after that tense finale last night.

As Chigs, Crystelle and Guiseppe battled it out for the top spot, those classic GBBO finale disasters started to occur: Giuseppe’s cold oven was enough to send the internet into a tailspin and almost cost him the competition. Crystelle’s raw focaccia was a rookie error and Chigs’ Belgian buns weren’t up to his usual impressive standards.

We didn’t envy Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith having to make that all-important final decision, but it’s safe to say that fans of the show were over-the-moon at the announced winner.