It’s hard to believe that The Great British Bake Off is nearly over for 2021.

With the long-awaited final episode airing on 23 November, viewers are emotionally preparing to bid goodbye to the tent for a while. Well, until the festive special featuring the cast of It’s A Sin, at least.

It’s been a series of ups and downs, with some interesting characters, great bakes and some not-so. And last night we saw Chigs, Crystelle, Jürgen and Giuseppe fight for a place in the final in Patisserie Week.