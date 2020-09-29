GBBO: 31 Thoughts I had while watching Bake Off episode two on Channel 4

1. Love to see Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding holding hands. Love.

2. Linda: are you really always this happy? How is it possible? Surely you must be in a bad mood sometimes? What makes you furious? (Is it also people who don’t turn the ‘new email’ alert off on their computer?)

3. Sweet Sura, my mum is always telling me to stop crying too. What’s wrong with feeling all your feelings?

4. When did Florentines become a thing? Did I miss this trend?

5. I WANT TO EAT A FLORENTINE IMMEDIATELY.

6. Does Prue have a white plastic spider necklace on? Where on earth did she get it from? I’ve never seen a white plastic spider necklace in a shop. Did she invent it? Did someone invent it for her? If an Instagram account dedicated to Prue’s necklaces doesn’t already exist someone is missing a trick. Paging Connell’s chain…

7. Sura is a key worker. She does yoga. She ‘cries too much’. She caused a ruckus last week. I know it’s illegally early to call our favourite, but here we are…

8. “I like looking at biscuits.” Do you really Noel? I truly believe I could live without ever eating another biscuit in my life again. A waste of a snack to me.