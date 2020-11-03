GBBO: welcome to a very sweaty 80s week in the Bake Off tent

Hot weather was nice, wasn’t it?

In case you didn’t notice from the constant references, it was hot in the tent. Like boiling, baking, sweating a layer of skin off warm. In fact the eipsode took place on the third hottest day on record. The mixers were over-heating. People were sweating through aprons (apparently that’s a thing). The pasty had a meltdown. Ice-cream was dripping out the freezer. Lottie, who wasn’t holding back at any point tonight, complained: “This is extreme baking. An insane amount of heat, now it’s really windy. I feel like we should get more out of this than some doughnuts.” Prue even took her flouro blazer off!

And yet all I could think was about how lovely it would be to feel heat on my skin again. Even if you were standing over a deep fat fryer, throwing doughnut batter into it, in 35-degree heat, it would be just the warming boost we all need.