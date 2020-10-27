GBBO: an ode to Noel Fielding in the Bake Off's first Japanese week

The best in show

I’m going to be honest: Noel Fielding didn’t make much of an impression on me in the last three series of the Bake Off. But this time round he’s becoming the star of the show, without even trying! He somehow manages to be funny, irreverent, tender and subversive in one package.

Tonight we saw the full spectrum, from the sublime: telling Peter “I think I might be in love with you a little bit” after the pair discussed the fact shuttle cocks only use the left wing of a goose and the possibility of Peter teaching Noel’s two-year-old daughter to play badminton. To the supportive: giving a tearful Laura a pep talk over her fragile fondant. “I honestly don’t think it looks that bad. Just keep going…” he told her. And she did keep on going and managed to live to fight another week thanks to her showstopper, unlike dear Mark L who shed happy/sad tears at leaving this week.

He also treated us to what might be one of the best quotes of the series: “I don’t like hardly any foods, I’d be a bad judge. I’m all about the eyes. I like looking at things, I just don’t like putting them in my mouth.”