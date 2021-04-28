From Game Of Thrones’ Yara Greyjoy to a disturbingly doting daughter on Killing Eve, actor Gemma Whelan always understands the assignment. Her latest role is set to be as a lead detective on ITV drama The Tower, which has been adapted from ex-Metropolitan police officer Kate London’s novel Post Mortem. Here’s everything you need to know. What’s the plot of The Tower? Gemma’s character Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins gets pulled into an investigation into the deaths of a teenage girl and a veteran beat cop after they both fall to their deaths from a south-east London tower block.

After the five-year-old child left on the roof, Lizzie, goes missing, the plot inevitably thickens – leaving Sarah to solve both mysteries. What she must find out, above all, is what truly happened on that roof.

Who stars in the cast of The Tower? More casting details are yet to be announced, but filming is set to start soon so we’ll no doubt get updates soon. We do know that Patrick Harbinson – Homeland’s producer – will executive produce, and the show will be co-produced by Sherie Myers, who worked on Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You. What are people saying about The Tower? Harbinson has sung his praises for Kate London’s novel as source material for the show: “As soon as I read Kate London’s beautifully written novels I knew they were it,” he says. “They are authentic, funny, crammed with original characters, and they tell intense and challenging stories. I know that audiences will fall in love with Kate’s two wonderful protagonists Sarah and Lizzie, just as I have.”

Author Kate London has voiced her praise for the work that has been done on The Tower so far: “I am thrilled and honoured that Patrick and the high-calibre team at ITV have come together to bring my characters to life on the screen,” she says. “In 2006 I ran away from the circus to join the police,” she added. “Within a matter of weeks I was writing – not for publication, but because I just had to get down on paper the world I encountered: its complexity, laughter, loyalty, the moral conflicts and the dangers that were not only physical. “Policing showed me London in a way no other job could. The product of this experience was my first novel, Post Mortem.”

When and where will The Tower be available to watch? No release date has been announced yet, but we know it will be available to watch on ITV. Seeing as filming hasn’t begun yet, we imagine it won’t hit TV screens until the end of this year or the start of 2022. It’s also worth remembering that Kate London’s Metropolitan series of novels are a trilogy, so we might be seeing a lot more of Gemma and her future castmates. The following two novels are named Death Message and Gallowstree Lane. But for a storyline this compelling, we’re willing to wait as long as it takes. We’re in this one for the long haul. Images: Getty