Suranne Jones fans (that’s most of us, right?) are currently waiting for her new BBC thriller, Vigil, to arrive. Although we still don’t have a release date for the series, first-look photos have been shared, which suggests it will be arriving at the end of this year or in early 2021. Considering it’s made by the same people behind Line of Duty and Bodyguard, we’re pretty confident that it’s going to be worth the wait.

But Jones has just shared some other exciting news to keep us going until then.

You may also like Vigil: take a first look at Suranne Jones’ gripping new BBC thriller

It’s been confirmed that filming is underway on the second season of her hit BBC period drama, Gentleman Jack, with cameras rolling all this week in Halifax. The second season will again use the real-life diaries of Anne Lister – a 19th-century landowner whose blue plaque describes her as a “lesbian and diarist” (but who was so much more than that). Based on historical fact, Anne’s story in the series uses the five million words she wrote in her journals, of which some parts were coded. Jones has shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her in costume, wearing a facemask that is embroidered with the words: “What would Anne Lister do?”

Gentleman Jack season 2: Suranne Jones as Anne Lister.

Set in 1834 Yorkshire, season two follows Anne and Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle) as they set up home together at Shibden Hall as wife and wife, determined to combine their estates and become a power couple. Anne’s entrepreneurial spirit frightens the locals as much as her unconventional love life and, with Halifax on the brink of revolution, her refusal to keep a low profile becomes provocative and dangerous. Returning to Shibden Hall for the new season are Gemma Whelan as Marian Lister, Gemma Jones as Aunt Anne Lister, and Timothy West as Jeremy Lister. Joanna Scanlan (No Offence, The Thick Of It) will join as guest cast for series two in the role of Anne Lister’s outrageous former lover Isabella ‘Tib’ Norcliffe.

You may also like The UK’s “first modern lesbian” is finally getting a plaque honouring her sexuality

The show’s creator, Sally Wainwright, has talked about working on the new season, saying in a press statement: “I’ve been in a little bit of heaven once again spending so much time deep in Anne’s diaries as I’ve written the scripts, and can’t wait to see the fabulous, joyous magic and detail that Suranne and Sophie will bring to it all.” Jones added: “I’m so happy to be back in beautiful Yorkshire, back with my favourite team, back with Sophie and this amazing cast and of course I’m so honoured to be returning as Anne Lister. Sally’s scripts are detailed and wonderfully human as ever.”

Gentleman Jack’s production team will adhere to comprehensive protocols to ensure that the new series is produced in a safe and responsible manner during the global pandemic.

Rundle added: “I feel very lucky to be heading back to Halifax to tell more of this extraordinary story that has meant so much to so many people all over the world. It is a privilege to be able to make more of this brilliant, brave show with such a talented cast and crew.” Although it’s going to be a while yet until the second season is wrapped and ready to hit our screens, you can catch up with the first season of Gentleman Jack on BBC iPlayer.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy