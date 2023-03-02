The late and great George Michael tragically passed away on Christmas Day 2016, but we doubt he will ever be forgotten. After all, his songs – from Careless Whisper to Faith to Flawless – touched the hearts of many over the years, earning Michael three Brit Awards (he won Best British Male twice), four MTV Video Music Awards, four Ivor Novello Awards, three American Music Awards and two Grammy Awards.

Unsurprisingly, he was ranked as one of the bestselling British artists of all time. But to so many people, Michael was so much more than just a musician: he was an undisputed gay icon, too, whose homosexuality was central to his identity and his music. He was a proud campaigner for LGBTQ+ and HIV rights. He was brilliant, defiant and endlessly kind – and thoroughly determined to do everything within his power to make the world a better place for everyone.