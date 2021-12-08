Detective dramas are some of our favourites but there’s no denying that they can often detail the same experiences, namely that of a Eurocentric British police force. That’s one of the main reasons why we’re very excited for Get Millie Black – the new detective drama coming from the authorial genius Marlon James, who won the Man Booker prize for A Brief History Of Seven Killings. Teaming up on the project is HBO and Channel 4, who are co-producing this crime drama which follows ex-Scotland Yard detective Millie Jean Black and will span London and Jamaica.

While details for the upcoming project are still relatively sparse, scroll on for what we do know about the series so far.

What is Get Millie Black about? This female-led detective series will chronicle the life of detective Millie Jean Black, who previously worked at Scotland Yard and will be making the move back to Kingston, Jamaica, to work the missing persons beat. According to Deadline, Black “soon finds herself on a quest to save a sister who won’t be saved, to find a boy who can’t be found, to solve a case that will blow her world apart and prove almost as tough to crack as Millie Black. “Get Millie Black explores the troubled legacy of racism, slavery, sexuality, classism and cycles of trauma in the post-colonial landscape of Britain and Jamaica, told through the unique perspective of Millie – a girl born on the Rock and raised in London who claims to be both British and Jamaican, yet somehow belongs to neither place.”

Who will star in Get Millie Black? As the series has just been announced, casting details are yet to be finalised. We do know though that characters will include transgender “gully queen” Hibiscus, the sibling Millie left behind in London; Curtis, Millie’s brilliant partner on the Jamaican police force, who is forced to keep his love life secret from his colleagues; game-playing Scotland Yard Inspector Luke Osbourne; and Hit Girl, go-go club owner and underworld entrepreneur.

Marlon James will be writing and executive producing Get Millie Black.

What has been said about Get Millie Black? James, who will be writing and executive producing the series, said: “My mother was one of the first policewomen in Jamaica to make detective. “Storytelling has always struck me first and foremost as a mystery to be solved – which I’m sure I got from her. Millie, from the second she appeared in my imagination was a brilliant, mercurial, hilarious, unpredictable force of nature; someone who was always there, just waiting for her story to be told. I didn’t create her, I found her.”

Caroline Hollick, head of Channel 4 drama, added: “Marlon James is one of the literary superstars of our generation and to be able to greenlight his first original drama series is nothing short of a total privilege. “Get Millie Black is every bit the smart, bold and complex piece of storytelling that you would expect from Marlon, it’s a tale that digs deep into identity and belonging but it’s one that is firmly at home on Channel 4 and embodies everything that our drama should be about. The scripts are utterly enthralling, Millie came to us already living and breathing on the page and I can’t wait to see her step off of it and captivate audiences on screen.”

When and where will Get Millie Black be available to watch? While we don’t currently have a release date, we do know that the series will be available to watch on Channel 4. Filming is slated to commence in 2022 in the UK and Jamaica but watch this space for further updates.

