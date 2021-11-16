Maxwell herself has been accused of helping Epstein “recruit, groom and ultimately abuse” multiple girls, including one as young as 14, between 1994 and 1997, according to an indictment.

It is also alleged that Maxwell participated in some of the abuse and lied about her conduct when questioned under oath in 2016 in a lawsuit.

She is charged with six counts, including perjury and enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.

In the high-profile case, Maxwell has pleaded not guilty. In a US court filing last week, lawyers for Maxwell wrote that she “has always vehemently denied that she was involved in illegal or improper conduct related to Epstein”.

In June 2021, Scotland Yard promised to review allegations that Ghislaine Maxwell was involved in trafficking, grooming and abusing women and girls in the UK.

According to a Channel 4 News investigation, there were more than half a dozen claims that young women and girls were trafficked, groomed or abused by the pair in the UK over more than a decade, with evidence that includes victims’ accounts, public documents, witness accounts and interviews.

Opening arguments in Maxwell’s trial in the US are expected to take place on 29 November. If convicted, Maxwell faces up to 80 years in federal prison.