A new ITV documentary Ghislaine, will take a deep-dive into the allegations of sex trafficking and abuse against Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
As she appears in a New York court this week on trial for sex trafficking charges linked to her long-time boyfriend, Jeffrey Epstein, ITV has announced a documentary titled Ghislaine, focused on British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.
Presented by Ranvir Singh, Ghislaine will feature new interviews with key figures at the centre of the case, including alleged victims and Ghislaine’s siblings, staff, friends, lawyers and investigators, some speaking publicly for the first time, Variety reports.
The ITV film will sit alongside Channel 4’s Ghislaine Maxwell: Life On Trial, which will also air in early 2022 after the trial concludes.
What is the true story behind Ghislaine?
Maxwell is a key figure within the ongoing sex trafficking investigations surrounding Jeffrey Epstein. Back in 2019, financier Epstein was charged by federal prosecutors with one count of sex trafficking of a minor and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.
Epstein was known to associate with high-profile politicians including Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, numerous celebrities, and other people in the public eye, such as Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.
Epstein, a convicted sex offender, killed himself at age 66 in a Manhattan jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Maxwell herself has been accused of helping Epstein “recruit, groom and ultimately abuse” multiple girls, including one as young as 14, between 1994 and 1997, according to an indictment.
It is also alleged that Maxwell participated in some of the abuse and lied about her conduct when questioned under oath in 2016 in a lawsuit.
She is charged with six counts, including perjury and enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.
In the high-profile case, Maxwell has pleaded not guilty. In a US court filing last week, lawyers for Maxwell wrote that she “has always vehemently denied that she was involved in illegal or improper conduct related to Epstein”.
In June 2021, Scotland Yard promised to review allegations that Ghislaine Maxwell was involved in trafficking, grooming and abusing women and girls in the UK.
According to a Channel 4 News investigation, there were more than half a dozen claims that young women and girls were trafficked, groomed or abused by the pair in the UK over more than a decade, with evidence that includes victims’ accounts, public documents, witness accounts and interviews.
Opening arguments in Maxwell’s trial in the US are expected to take place on 29 November. If convicted, Maxwell faces up to 80 years in federal prison.
When will Ghislaine be available to watch?
Ghislaine is set to air in early 2022 after the trial concludes.
Images: Getty