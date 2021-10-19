If you’re yet to read Feminists Don’t Wear Pink (And Other Lies) you might want to get on it. The bestselling essay collection, curated by writer and activist Scarlett Curtis, has remained hugely popular since it was first released in 2018 – and now, it’s getting its very own TV show with a major all-star cast. It’s worth noting that while the series – titled Girls Can’t Shoot (& Other Lies) – is based on the essay collection, it won’t be a direct adaptation of it. Instead, it’ll take the premise of the book – an exploration and analysis of the expectations placed on women – and translate that into the world of storytelling by “placing heroines at the center of traditionally male genres in a multitude of original, high concept, cinematic tales”. Sounds intriguing, right? Keep reading to check out everything we know about the show so far – including the exciting line-up of women who’ll be working on the show both in front of and behind the camera.

Who will star in Girls Can’t Shoot (& Other Lies)?

Comedian Lolly Adefope is one of the famous faces joining the cast.

While we’re yet to get any details of the characters and storylines in the series, we do know who will be making up the show’s central cast. These include Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart), Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose), Kat Dennings (WandaVision), Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) and Lolly Adefope (Ghosts) – all five of whom wrote essays for the original collection. Behind the camera, Scarlett Curtis will serve as executive producer, while Saoirse Ronan will also serve as an executive producer on the show’s pilot episode. Shadi Hamta will also work on the show as a writer, and each actor will serve as an executive producer on the episode they star in. Deadline also reports that the “creative power” for the series will be placed “squarely into the hands of female filmmakers”.

What has been said about Girls Can’t Shoot (& Other Lies)?

Speaking to Deadline about the show, Curtis said working on bringing the show to life had been a “truly magical process” so far. “Feminists Don’t Wear Pink (And Other Lies) gave a generation of women the chance to tell their stories and Girls Can’t Shoot (& Other Lies) has the exact same mission,” she said. “It has been my lifelong dream to show that women’s stories can be both entertaining and empowering and I could not have found a more incredible group of women to bring their extraordinary visions to life.”

You may also like How Jameela Jamil taught Scarlett Curtis to check her privilege

Bonnie-Chance Roberts, another of the series’ executive producers, added: “It was in March 2020, on the cusp of the end of the world, that we first began dreaming of a way to harness the spirit of Scarlett’s book into a series. So, to have had each of these wildly talented, deeply creative women partner with us and pour so much passion into the work is an absolute dream come true.”

When and where will Girls Can’t Shoot (& Other Lies) be released? Nothing has been confirmed yet as the show is currently in its very early stages, but we’ll make sure to update this space as soon as we hear anything.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy