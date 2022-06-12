For Marco, the job represents his first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is, and what it really means to be queer. Not only does the show’s title sum up the energy Cattrall brought to our screens as SATC’s Samantha, but we can’t wait to see how she takes on such an exciting role. Of course, it’ll be a while until we know anything more concrete about Glamorous. However, we do know the show will be 10 episodes long in total, and that shooting for the series will begin in Toronto in July.

Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones in Sex and the City.

While fans of And Just Like That… may be disappointed that Cattrall’s latest move isn’t a return to the SATC universe, we do know that her character Samantha will continue to feature in series two of the hit spin-off. In an interview with Variety about the forthcoming season, showrunner Michael Patrick King gave an emphatic “yes” when asked if Carrie and Samantha will still be texting – but was hesitant to share any specifics about what fans can expect. “It’s all so new right now,” he explained. “One of my big rules is don’t tell things until they’re real. My goal is to bring all the characters into the mix together so that they’re not so much on separate runways.”

Speaking about the off-screen reunion between Samantha and Carrie which was alluded to at the end of season one, King continued: “It’s very funny because every single one of the writers has a different version of what happened during that conversation. “So, I think there was some champagne. I think there was a grown-up back and forth, and a love affair that they realised that something’s more important than being afraid to heal. I’m sure they had a great night. To me, they had a great night and things became resolved.” We’ll be updating this space with the latest Glamorous news as and when we get it, so keep your eyes peeled.

