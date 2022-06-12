Sex And The City’s Kim Cattrall is set to star as a make-up mogul in Glamorous – a new Netflix series about a gender non-conforming queer person making their way in the beauty industry. Here’s everything we know about the show so far.
She may have been missing from the first series of And Just Like That…, but Sex And The City’s Kim Cattrall is still enjoying plenty of screentime.
From her role in Peacock’s Queer As Folk reboot to her performance in Disney+’s How I Met Your Father, Cattrall has had plenty of projects on her plate over the last couple of years.
And now she’s adding another one to her list – this time, in the form of a series for Netflix. Titled Glamorous, the show will follow Marco Mejia (played by actor, singer and YouTube star Miss Benny), a gender non-conforming queer person who begins working for the makeup mogul Madolyn Addison, played by Cattrall.
For Marco, the job represents his first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is, and what it really means to be queer.
Not only does the show’s title sum up the energy Cattrall brought to our screens as SATC’s Samantha, but we can’t wait to see how she takes on such an exciting role.
Of course, it’ll be a while until we know anything more concrete about Glamorous. However, we do know the show will be 10 episodes long in total, and that shooting for the series will begin in Toronto in July.
While fans of And Just Like That… may be disappointed that Cattrall’s latest move isn’t a return to the SATC universe, we do know that her character Samantha will continue to feature in series two of the hit spin-off.
In an interview with Variety about the forthcoming season, showrunner Michael Patrick King gave an emphatic “yes” when asked if Carrie and Samantha will still be texting – but was hesitant to share any specifics about what fans can expect.
“It’s all so new right now,” he explained. “One of my big rules is don’t tell things until they’re real. My goal is to bring all the characters into the mix together so that they’re not so much on separate runways.”
Speaking about the off-screen reunion between Samantha and Carrie which was alluded to at the end of season one, King continued: “It’s very funny because every single one of the writers has a different version of what happened during that conversation.
“So, I think there was some champagne. I think there was a grown-up back and forth, and a love affair that they realised that something’s more important than being afraid to heal. I’m sure they had a great night. To me, they had a great night and things became resolved.”
We’ll be updating this space with the latest Glamorous news as and when we get it, so keep your eyes peeled.
