GLOW cancelled: Betty Gilpin pays tribute to the cast and creators in a moving ‘eulogy’
Following the announcement that Netflix has cancelled GLOW ahead of its fourth season, one of the show’s stars Betty Gilpin has penned an emotional ‘eulogy’ to what she calls “the best job I’ll ever have”.
There’s something extra sad about a good show being cancelled before its time. Over the last couple of years, we’ve seen plenty of our favourites bite the dust – from Brit Marling’s The OA to Drew Barrymore’s Santa Clarita Diet. And now, Netflix’s GLOW has been added to that ever-expanding list.
Despite having already been confirmed for a fourth and final season, it was confirmed this week that production on GLOW season four will not go ahead – and it’s safe to say the series’ cast and crew were devastated by the news.
In a particularly touching tribute to the show – which revolves around a fictionalisation of the characters of the 1980’s women’s professional wrestling circuit Gorgeous Ladies Of Wresting – one of the show’s stars Betty Gilpin opened up about what being a part of the show meant to her and the women involved.
The ‘eulogy’, which was published in Vanity Fair, read: “GLOW was cancelled. I am sad. It was the best job I’ll ever had.
“I will be forever grateful to [the show’s creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch]. You changed my life. It’s sad and weird to end this way. But we did get to do it 30 times. I mean, I cried a lot on that subway. I never thought I’d get to do it once.
“If you, like me, are feeling insane at waking up every morning to check your phone to see if the emperor having no clothes counts as being immune-compromised, and you need a break, I have a recommendation. It’s not world-changing—we need to do that most right now, and focus our efforts there. But if in between fighting you need an escape, I suggest watching GLOW.”
Gilpin concluded: “In a world with so much wickedness, I am so very grateful I got to spend three years in Oz. And in a real backhanded All About Eve move, in this metaphor I’m going to cast myself as Dorothy and Alison Brie as the Scarecrow. Because of course, I’m going to miss you most of all.”
Gilpin isn’t the only GLOW cast member to speak out about her sadness at the show’s cancellation. Posting a photo of the cast on Instagram, Alison Brie, one of the show’s stars, wrote: “Going to miss this… Will always be grateful to my GLOW family for changing my life forever.”
And fellow cast member Kate Nash wrote: “GLOW is cancelled due to Covid Cuts. 20fuckin20 man. Punch to my heart. We had scripts, we had costumes, we had stages.”
In a statement explaining its decision to cancel the show, Netflix said: “We’ve made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of GLOW due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging.
“We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of GLOW with us and the world.”
Images: Netflix