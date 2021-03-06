And last night’s episode (Friday 5 March) didn’t disappoint.

During the episode, we saw the families watch Sheridan Smith’s wild but wonderful dog grooming show, Pooch Perfect, and Prince Harry’s surprise appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. But the series that got the biggest and most shocking reaction was a new thriller called Your Honor, and it’s got everybody desperate to watch it.

Your Honor is Sky Atlantic’s new thriller series starring Brian Cranston (Breaking Bad, Malcolm In The Middle). It follows the story of New Orleans judge, Michael Desiato (Cranston), whose son Adam is involved in a hit and run while driving his late mother’s car. It then transpires that the victim involved, Rocco Baxter, is the son a local mob-style gang leader, Jimmy Baxter. Upon finding out Adam’s connection to the infamous Baxter family, Michael and Adam decide to cover up the crime rather than coming clean, using Michael’s experience and knowledge from working within the justice system.

The clips shown on Gogglebox showed what a tense, gruesome and shocking watch it is. “Oh my god what’s he done? He’s run him over!” cried Jenny. “Oh my god, he is mangled!” gasped Sophie when we saw the hit and run victim. “Oh my God, he knows the victim’s dad!” shouted Amira. They all agreed that this is going to be a “juicy” and “good” series to get stuck into. And, as you can imagine, people on Twitter now want to know everything about it.

“Just seen a bit of Your Honor on Gogglebox and damn I need to watch that! Looks SOOO good…” tweeted one viewer.

“As soon as Gogglebox finished last night I had to go straight onto Sky […] to start watching Your Honor!” shared another fan.

“Actually love Gogglebox as it gives me ideas for new shows to watch! Your Honor looks amazing!” added another excited Twitter user.

“Wow Your Honor has got me hooked just from Gogglebox,” tweeted this fan.

And, speaking on behalf of most of us, another viewer tweeted: “Your Honor is definitely going on my watch list…” If you fancy giving Your Honor a go, it’s available to watch on Now TV. You can also catch up with Gogglebox on All 4.

