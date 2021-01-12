You may also like Coronavirus in the UK: why Gogglebox is proving so important in the age of Covid-19

And, of course the show has provided some much-needed comic relief, including the collective puzzled reaction to Nigella Lawson’s fish finger bhorta recipe and the very funny celebrity special with the Line Of Duty cast. As we settle into the third lockdown of the pandemic, a new season of Gogglebox is exactly what we need to help get us through these cold, long nights. So we’re delighted to hear that it will be back on our screens very soon.

Gogglebox is returning to Channel 4 in February.

Yes, season 17 of Gogglebox will start in February! Following the Christmas special, fan favourites Lee and Jenny shared the news on Twitter, writing: “A bit of light relief for lockdown three. Enjoy everyone, keep well, keep safe. See ya in February!”

However, despite the show’s return only being a month away, it’s just not soon enough for a lot of fans.

“How am I meant to cope with life now that Gogglebox is off until February?” asked one Twitter user.

“Even worse news. Gogglebox doesn’t come back until February,” tweeted another fan. alongside an emotional meme.

“I’ve gotta say Gogglebox has got to be my favourite show at the moment,” wrote a more optimistic fan. “Way too funny. Can’t wait for February for the new series.” Although we don’t have an exact return date, it’s reassuring to know that the new series will be back to keep us company over the coming weeks.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy