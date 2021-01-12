Channel 4’s beloved reality series Gogglebox is returning to our screens next month.
Last weekend, Gogglebox fans were treated to a special episode that looked back at the festive TV we enjoyed during the festive break. It came after season 16 of the hit reality TV series ended in December.
For many people, the Channel 4 show has been the ultimate companion during the pandemic. From Jenny’s important reminder about domestic abuse in lockdown to Mary’s emotional message about protecting each other, it’s truly helped people navigate this tough time.
And, of course the show has provided some much-needed comic relief, including the collective puzzled reaction to Nigella Lawson’s fish finger bhorta recipe and the very funny celebrity special with the Line Of Duty cast.
As we settle into the third lockdown of the pandemic, a new season of Gogglebox is exactly what we need to help get us through these cold, long nights. So we’re delighted to hear that it will be back on our screens very soon.
Yes, season 17 of Gogglebox will start in February!
Following the Christmas special, fan favourites Lee and Jenny shared the news on Twitter, writing: “A bit of light relief for lockdown three. Enjoy everyone, keep well, keep safe. See ya in February!”
However, despite the show’s return only being a month away, it’s just not soon enough for a lot of fans.
“How am I meant to cope with life now that Gogglebox is off until February?” asked one Twitter user.
“Even worse news. Gogglebox doesn’t come back until February,” tweeted another fan. alongside an emotional meme.
“I’ve gotta say Gogglebox has got to be my favourite show at the moment,” wrote a more optimistic fan. “Way too funny. Can’t wait for February for the new series.”
Although we don’t have an exact return date, it’s reassuring to know that the new series will be back to keep us company over the coming weeks.
Images: Channel 4
Hollie Richardson
Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…