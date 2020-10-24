Celebrity Gogglebox Stand up to Cancer returned to our screens last night to help raise awareness and funds for the fight against cancer. Along with Gogglebox’s regular families, celebrities taking part in the show included the Line of Duty cast, David Mitchell and Victoria Coren Mitchell, and Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Alesh. While there was a very serious message behind this week’s special show, there were also plenty of heartwarming, very funny and frightful moments for fans.

One thing that everybody on Twitter is talking about is the reaction to 90s slasher movie Scream. We saw the film’s opening clip of a young Drew Barrymore answering a creepy phone call, realising she’s being watched and, ultimately, getting stabbed to death on her front lawn. Even though most of us have probably seen the iconic story before, it was the perfect fright to help get us in the mood for Halloween’s scary season.

Most of the show’s cast members reacted in a very normal way: screaming. But Line of Duty fans noticed that Adrian Dunbar didn’t even bat an eyelid. In fact, he slowly turned his head towards his screaming co-stars Vicky McClure and Martin Compston to show how unimpressed he was.

“Adrian Dunbar watching Scream is an absolute MOOD,” noted one fan on Twitter.

“This episode of Celebrity Gogglebox is worth it entirely for Adrian Dunbar’s face ,” asserted another fan.

“Adrian Dunbar that’s it, that’s the tweet #Gogglebox,” shared a Line of Duty fan account, along with screenshots of Dunbar’s deadpan face.

“Adrian Dunbar’s totally nonplussed expression while watching Scream is everything,” echoed another viewer. People are now calling for the Line of Duty cast to become regulars on the Channel 4 reality show.

“Gogglebox was awesome tonight, Can the Line of Duty cast be regulars though?” asked a Twitter user. “They were hilarious and now I have the Line of Duty theme song playing in my head.” We’ll have to watch this space to see if the cast return (we have a good feeling that they will!). In the meantime, you can catch up with Gogglebox on All 4. You can also find more information on Stand Up To Cancer on the charity’s website.

