Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in the UK earlier this week, there has been much discussion about the couple and the shocking revelations that came out during the interview. Last night, we saw the cast of Gogglebox sit down to watch it and there were some poignant moments of empathy for the couple and for Meghan in particular.

The Channel 4 show showed us how the families reacted to some of the most controversial moments of the interview, including Meghan’s comment that there were concerns about her son’s skin colour before he was born and her opening up about her mental health. Before the interview began, Izzi claimed that she was “on the fence” about Meghan and Harry but when she heard Meghan talking about her suicidal thoughts she responded, “Nobody deserves to feel like that.” Her sister, Ellie, claimed, similarly, that, “I actually think Meghan’s really brave doing this interview because she’s going into this knowing, full well, that everything she says is going to be scrutinised.”

Meghan’s honesty about the grief she felt during her time working as a royal made for difficult but moving viewing. Sophie acknowledged the importance of speaking out about mental health struggles, “If you’re not well, you’re not well. If you need help, good on you for speaking out.” The Gogglebox families also sympathised with Harry when he discussed his difficult relationship with his father and Twitter users enjoyed Mica’s comment that, “Sometimes you’ve got to leave the WhatsApp group babes.”

“So perfect in so many ways,” tweeted one viewer.

“LOVE IT!” another Gogglebox fan commented.

“So wise,” another Twitter user commented.