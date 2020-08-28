Gogglebox fans, the new series is about to be filmed – and it’s coming very soon

Gogglebox has always been there to offer viewers some comforting relief and a few laughs after a hard week. And, along with being a funny and familiar watch, the Channel 4 series has also helped people across the UK navigate the coronavirus pandemic ever since we first learned about Covid-19 at the start of the year. Watching our favourite families try make sense of what was going on in the world during lockdown was a reminder that we are not alone.

Take, for instance, the time when Mary addressed our feelings of isolation and fear, telling her partner Giles: “There could be no greater expression of love than people staying at home to protect each other.” Then, there was the collective confused reaction to the government’s “stay alert” message. “That’s crystal clear to me, that,” was Tom’s very relatable sarcastic response. And Jenny pointed out a vital message about the rise in domestic violence cases during the pandemic, while watching a recent abuse storyline on Coronation Street. “All I can think about is there’s people out there being treated like this,” she said.

Gogglebox is returning in September.

By the time the 15th series ended in May, most of us were starting to settle into the “new normal” and social distancing. And we had Celebrity Gogglebox to continue helping us through the week (although, arguably, not as good as the non-celebrity series – it’s just not the same). But, with looming anxieties over lockdown easing and a second wave, Gogglebox is set to return with a new series at just the right time.

When is Gogglebox coming back? Gogglebox’s creator Tania Alexander has confirmed the show will return on Friday 11 September. Marking the end of Celebrity Gogglebox with the announcement, she wrote: “Huge THANK YOU for your kind messages re #Gogglebox and #CelebrityGogglebox. “It really wasn’t easy getting this show to air every week during lockdown but [you] support made it ALL worth it. “Big shout out to the cast from both shows AND my amazing team. See y’all on 11 Sept.”

Who will star in the next series of Gogglebox? Filming for Gogglebox starts next week (hurrah!). Alexander has confirmed that fan favourites Jenny and Lee are returning by sharing a photo of the friends. She captioned it: “Oi! Oi! Gogglers the gang are BACK filming #gogglebox one week from today! See you ALL on 11 Sept.” We can hopefully expect the return of more series favourites, including Izzi and Ellie Warner, Pete and Sophie Sandiford and the Malone family – but these are yet to be confirmed.

Although we can’t predict what world we’re going to be living in this autumn, we do know that Gogglebox is the exact thing we’ll need to help us all get through it.

