The 80th Golden Globes was certainly one for the history books. After 40 years in Hollywood, Michelle Yeoh was finally recognised by the awards for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once; The White Lotus’s Jennifer Coolidge took home the gold for actress in a limited series (and made an iconic speech while doing so); and Angela Bassett made history as the first Marvel Cinematic Universe star to be nominated for a Golden Globe and win.

But among the important wins and emotional dedications were plenty of light, heartwarming and downright hilarious moments, which naturally the internet quickly made viral. From Eddie Murphy’s cheeky Will Smith slap reference to Quinta Brunson’s shameless fangirling, here are nine of the very best viral moments from the awards.

Jamie Lee-Curtis was euphoric following Michelle Yeoh’s best actress win. And we can’t blame her…

House Of The Dragon’s Milly Alcock enjoyed the ceremony perhaps a little too much

The timeline couldn’t get enough of Quinta Brunson’s shameless mid-speech fangirling over Brad Pitt

Of course, somebody was bound to poke fun at the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap – and it was none other than Eddie Murphy

It was certainly a night for swooning, as Jennifer Coolidge proved

The White Lotus was (unsurprisingly) a fan-favourite nominee

The likes of Michelle Yeoh and Jennifer Coolidge once again proved that talent is ageless

The White Lotus creator Mike White celebrated his win by calling out the networks that passed on the show

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael took shots at The Church of Scientology and left the audience speechless

