If there’s one thing Hollywood loves more than anything at the moment, it’s prequels. From Emma Stone’s Cruella to the upcoming Game Of Thrones spinoff, people are lapping up backstories like they’re the hottest new iced drink on TikTok – and now Grease is getting in on the action, too. Aiming to give us something more akin to Mean Girls or Heathers, though, Rise Of The Pink Ladies isn’t just your bog standard origin story – it’s also going to shine a spotlight on the film’s fiercest women. Those same ones who shun purity, don pink jackets every day, and vow to “act cool, look cool, be cool, til’ death do us part.”

Here’s what you need to know. What’s the plot of Rise Of The Pink Ladies? Details on the upcoming series are scanty, but we do know this; Rise Of The Pink Ladies will take us back to the early days and blossoming friendships of Rizzo (Stockard Channing), Frenchy (Didi Conn), Jan (Jamie Donnelly), and Marty (Dinah Manoff). As per Variety’s report: “Before rock ‘n’ roll ruled and before the T-Birds were the coolest guys in school, four fed-up, outcast girls dare to have fun on their own terms and spark a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.”

Moral panic? We are 100% here for this, quite frankly. Who is working on Rise Of The Pink Ladies? Annabel Oakes, the producer, writer, and director of Netflix’s Atypical, will serve as executive producer alongside Marty Bowen and Erik Feig. Those latter two names will undoubtedly be familiar to diehard Grease fans, of course, as they’re also working on a prequel film. Cautiously titled Summer Lovin’, it’s all about the very first time that Danny (John Travolta) and Sandy (Olivia Newton John) clapped eyes on one another during that fateful holiday before senior year. Which means it will take place somewhere between Rise Of The Pink Ladies and the OG Grease, we guess.

We guess Grease really is the word, eh? Who will star in Rise Of The Pink Ladies? At this time, no casting announcements have been made. We will be sure to update you just as we learn which Hollywood stars are going to be donning those iconic pink jackets, though.

Who were Rizzo, Jan, Marty and Frenchy *before* they became the Pink Ladies?

Will Rise Of The Pink Ladies be a musical? With 10 hour-long episodes, Rise Of The Pink Ladies has been described by producers as a “musical comedy” – which means that we’ll be getting a whole host of new songs, plus a bevy of old favourites to croon along to, too. Can anything, after all, beat this absolute belter?

When and where can we watch Rise Of The Pink Ladies? Sadly, we have no idea where the series will air, although Variety has confirmed that Paramount Plus has bought the show from HBO Max. It’s likely not to hit our TV screens until 2023 at the earliest, though, as there’s still a lot of work to be done. In the meantime, though, anyone else up for rewatching the OG Grease? Tis the season for it, after all…

