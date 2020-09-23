Did anyone else find themselves sobbing throughout the first episode of this year’s Bake Off? The baking show is back bringing us sugary joy, and it just means so much more to fans during the time of coronavirus.

All the contestants, who include NHS and charity workers that have helped us to get through the last six months, made the difficult decision to live apart from their families for the duration of filming.

They did it in the name of bringing us soggy bottom puns and creative bakes in the tent – and that’s exactly what we need at this point in the pandemic.