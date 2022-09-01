As the days of summer draw to a close, that means it’s time for one show and one show only. We know, we know. There’s an upcoming slate of great September TV to look forward to, but there’s something about watching a group of 12 amateur bakers that just warms our hearts. That’s right, Bake Off’s coming back. The Great British Bake Off is one of the few things we grow excited about as the evenings grow longer and colder. And like a shining beacon of light, Channel 4 has now confirmed that the beloved baking show will be back on our screens this September. What’s better is we literally only have a couple of weeks until Paul and Prue are back judging lopsided cakes and subpar laminated pastries.

Set your reminders for 13 September, because at 8pm, we’ll be holed up at home (preferably with a cake of our own) and ready for all the drama of the tent to unfold. Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will be back again alongside presenters Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas.

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are returning for The Great British Bake Off series 13.

It’s no understatement to say that the show has proven to be a hit year after year. Series 10 was the second-biggest series of 2019 for young viewers across all channels attracting a massive 60.1% share of Channel 4’s key demographic of 16-34-year-olds. The series also drew an impressive average audience of 9 million viewers per episode, so it’s safe to say that we’ll all be tuning in again for some more cooking action. Last year’s series ran from 21 September to 23 November, with fan-favourite Italian-born Giuseppe Dell’Anno – who will be releasing his first cookbook in October – taking the Bake Off crown. So, if previous seasons are anything to go by, we’ll be enjoying the highs and lows of biscuit, pastry and bread-making until the start of winter – something we’re very excited about.

The Great British Bake Off series 12 saw Giuseppe Dell'Anno take home the coveted title.

And of course, with a new mini trailer signalling Bake Off’s return, the excitement for the new series only increases. Talking about the advert and campaign, Zaid Al-Qassab, C4’s chief marketing officer said: “This year’s Great British Bake Off campaign highlights that baking is about so much more than sustenance – it’s a gift. “The film illustrates the nation’s joyous love of baking inspired by our shared experience of lockdown in a typically Channel 4 way and we hope it gets viewers as excited as we are for the return of our biggest show!” Lynsey Atkin, executive creative director at 4Creative, also said: “Bake Off’s back – like a well-earned slice of sweet relief in a rather terrible year. “So this time round, instead of creating another epic ad for the best show on telly, we wanted to tell a smaller story – one about a few people and a whole nation all at once. Because if the last few months have taught us anything, it’s that we, the British public, will do anything for bread.” And if the fan reactions to the Bake Off return news are anything to go by, they show that we are more than ready for our dose of autumn TV.

It really is the heartwarming show we look forward to every year without fail.

What’s better than conversations about chocolate tempering, leavened breads and vegan baking alternatives?

Speaking of chocolate, we just know that the heatwaves we were having earlier this year would make for the kind of prime TV moments we’ve been waiting for.

The excitement is very, very real.

And, of course, with Bake Off comes a plethora of new baking-related vocabulary that we wouldn’t regularly use at any other time of the year.

Let the countdown to some incredibly wholesome TV begin … The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 on 13 September at 8pm.

