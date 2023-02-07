Olivia Colman and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight are bringing their very own version of Great Expectations to the BBC.
There have been many, many, many adaptations of Charles Dickens’ classic novel over the years, which means we all know the story of Great Expectations almost by heart. Pip, a young English orphan, rises to wealth, deserts his true friends and eventually becomes humbled by his own arrogance. Also, he meets the forever iconic Miss Havisham.
Now, though, Steven Knight of Peaky Blinders fame is bringing us his very own interpretation of the classic tale to the BBC. And, yes, you better believe we’re excited.
Here’s what you need to know.
What’s Great Expectations all about?
You know how it goes with Dickens stories: a humble orphan boy in 1810s Kent is given the opportunity to go to London and become a gentleman, with the help of an unknown benefactor. Will young Pip be able to hold firm to his true self and values? And how will he handle the strange characters he meets along the way – especially the tortured Miss Havisham and the arrogant, beautiful Estella?
Watch the trailer for Great Expectations below:
We are 100% sold.
Who stars in Great Expectations?
This much-anticipated BBC adaptation stars Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham, Fionn Whitehead as Pip, and Shalom Brune Franklin as Estella.
Ashley Thomas (Top Boy), Johnny Harris (The Salisbury Poisonings), Hayley Squires (Call the Midwife), Owen McDonnell (Death in Paradise), Laurie Ogden (The Colour Room), Matt Berry (The IT Crowd), Trystan Gravelle (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) and Rudi Dharmalingam (The Split) round off the cast perfectly.
Who is producing Great Expectations?
Alongside Knight, the series has been executive produced by the likes of Tom Hardy and Sir Ridley Scott.
When can we watch Great Expectations?
Great Expectations will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.
Main image: Netflix
Kayleigh Dray
Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.
Recommended by Kayleigh Dray
Film
Why Claire Foy’s intense new drama needs to be on your must-watchlist
Life
Olivia Colman’s first post-Oscars movie looks absolutely terrifying
Entertainment
Everything we know so far about The Crown’s much-anticipated sixth season
Celebrity
Paul Mescal’s 5 best performances to date (and where to stream them)