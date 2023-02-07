There have been many, many, many adaptations of Charles Dickens’ classic novel over the years, which means we all know the story of Great Expectations almost by heart. Pip, a young English orphan, rises to wealth, deserts his true friends and eventually becomes humbled by his own arrogance. Also, he meets the forever iconic Miss Havisham.

Now, though, Steven Knight of Peaky Blinders fame is bringing us his very own interpretation of the classic tale to the BBC. And, yes, you better believe we’re excited.

Here’s what you need to know.

What’s Great Expectations all about?

You know how it goes with Dickens stories: a humble orphan boy in 1810s Kent is given the opportunity to go to London and become a gentleman, with the help of an unknown benefactor. Will young Pip be able to hold firm to his true self and values? And how will he handle the strange characters he meets along the way – especially the tortured Miss Havisham and the arrogant, beautiful Estella?

Watch the trailer for Great Expectations below: