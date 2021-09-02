In contrast to the 2003 film that kickstarted her fame, in her latest small-screen project, Kate Beckinsale will be taking on an Underworld of a new kind: the dark side of investigative journalism. From the writer of New Girl and Dead To Me, Guilty Party is a 10-episode Paramount+ series that follows Beckinsale as a discredited journalist who will go to any length to rebuild her reputation.

The show has already been hailed as “genre-bending”, combining drama, true crime, thriller and social commentary. Creator Rebecca Addelman has revealed that the show will tackle the “white saviour” aspect of the relationship between Beckinsale’s Beth, and Toni – the Black woman imprisoned for the murder of her husband that Beth attempts to exonerate. “It was very intentional decision making on the show’s part to go at the idea of white saviour-ism and to present what may seem like stereotypes initially and take those stereotypes and develop very real and very dimensional characters that evolve to truly unexpected boundary-breaking places,” Addelman told a panel during a TCA presentation.

A show that combines can’t-look-away drama with social awareness already sounds good to us. Here’s everything we know about Guilty Party so far.

What is the plot of Guilty Party?

As Deadline reports, Beckinsale plays Beth Burgess, a discredited journalist attempting to salvage her career by helping a young mother, Toni Plimpton (Jules Latimer), who has been sentenced to life in prison for maiming and murdering her husband – crimes she says she didn’t commit. Beth also finds herself in over her head as she faces Colorado gun-smugglers, clickbait culture, the doldrums of marriage, and her own tarnished past.

Who else stars in Guilty Party?

Joining Beckinsale and Latimer on the cast are Geoff Stults, who plays Beth’s husband Marco; Alanna Ubach as news anchor Tess; Tiya Sircar, who plays the role of Beth’s associate, Fiona; and Laurie Davidson and Andre Hyland star as low-level gun runners George and Wyatt, respectively.

Is there a trailer for Guilty Party?

Not yet, but Paramount+ has released some first-look images showing Beckinsale as Beth visiting Latimer’s character Toni in jail, as well as a concerned Beckinsale standing in front of newspaper clippings and maps. We don’t know yet what shocking bombshell she’s uncovered, but we can’t wait to find out more.

Guilty Party: Kate Beckinsale’s new Paramount+ drama explores the dark side of investigative journalism

Beckinsale visits Toni, a single mother imprisoned for the murder of her husband – a crime she says she didn't commit

Disgraced journalist Beth is desperate for redemption after her dark past threatens her career

The show's synopsis also hints at a strained relationship between Beth and her husband

When can I watch Guilty Party?

The show premieres on Paramount+ on 14 October.

