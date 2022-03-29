We love it when the internet gets a hold of a series and shouts about it from the rooftops. As well as the usual chatter around season two of Bridgerton, CODA has recently been the Apple TV+ film on everyone’s lips – on account of its surprise win at the Oscars the other night – and now, it looks like a new comedy drama is the series firmly at the top of everyone’s watchlist.

Hacks has been a smash hit since it aired in the US on HBO Max – so much so that it’s already been renewed for a second season. It’s quickly become the top performer on the platform, ranking in the top 10 of HBO’s most-viewed content. The series follows legendary Las Vegas comic Deborah Vance (Mare Of Easttown’s Jean Smart), who is forced to work with Ava (real-life standup comedian Hannah Einbinder), an entitled, outcast 25-year-old comedy writer. What ensues is a dark mentorship and a whole lot of miscommunication – particularly around the fact that Deborah doesn’t understand many of Ava’s jokes.

Lauren Weedman and Jean Smart star in Hacks.

The OG female comedian doesn’t feel like she needs help and regularly reminds Ava of the fact that she works for her, rather than the pair working together. As well as being deeply hilarious, it also brings up themes of hard work, careers and the sense of entitlement many people – young and older – can harbour once they feel as though they’re at the top of their field. The 10-episode series has already been the subject of much critical acclaim over in the US. It’s won – and has been nominated – for a slew of awards, such as Primetime Emmy awards for outstanding writing, directing and lead actress. In total, the series amassed a total of 15 Emmy award nominations in 2021. The series also bagged a Golden Globe for best television series (musical or comedy), with Smart also picking up a Golden Globe for best actress.

Jean Smart, Iris Bahr, Hannah Einbinder in HBO's Hacks.

Hacks comes from the team behind Broad City and Parks & Recreation so we always knew it was going to be a hilarious watch. That’s why we’ve been patiently counting down the days till it will be available to stream in the UK. Well, that wait is finally almost over. Hacks is coming to Amazon Prime Video this Friday (1 April) so if you’re looking for a lighthearted, comedic series that’s worthy of an unputdownable binge-watch, we may have just found the show for you.

Jean Smart stars as Deborah Vance in HBO's Hacks.

Other cast members include Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Candyman), who stars as Marcus, Deborah’s chief operating officer. Paul W. Downs (Broad City) stars as Jimmy LuSaque, Deborah and Ava’s manager while Kaitlin Olson (Finding Dory) stars as Deborah “DJ” Vance Jr., Deborah’s daughter. If you’re still yet to be won over by the magic of the acclaimed series, perhaps its chaotic – yet hilarious – trailer will convince you otherwise. The pained relationship of Deboarah and Ava is enough to make us squirm and cackle in equal measure. Watch the trailer for yourself here:

Hacks will be available to stream on Prime Video this Friday 1 April.



