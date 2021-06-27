We’re just two episodes into the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, and Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) is once again the most interesting person in the metaphorical room. Why? Well, because – as fans of the Channel 4 series have now learned – she’s pregnant. Which means that that she could very likely be forced to return to Gilead and serve as a Handmaid herself. Oh yes.

Serena Joy learns that she is pregnant in Nightshade (aka episode two, season four of The Handmaid’s Tale).

Before we get into that, though, cast your mind back; we know that, after being shot in the stomach by a sniper, Serena was told she could never get pregnant – something which devastated her, as she had always dreamed of becoming a mother. Considering that all signs have, too, pointed to her abusive husband Fred (Joseph Fiennes) being infertile, it’s likely that Serena will see this shock pregnancy announcement as… well, as something of a miracle. However, in the brutal, misogynistic world of The Handmaid’s Tale, fertile women are a rare commodity, which means that – to Gilead’s Commanders, at least – Serena’s value is now wholly dictated by the inner machinations of her womb. And, while she’s in Canada at the moment, there’s every chance that she could be extradited back to Gilead, tagged up, and forced to don a red habit of her own.

Yes, she could become a Handmaid herself. It’s a horrible kind of karmic retribution, true, but not an unlikely one, especially now that Serena has exposed herself as something of a troublemaker and a rebel (remember when she dared to read aloud?). And especially now that she and Fred are seemingly on opposite sides of a fight; he might not be able (or want) to save her.

Elsewhere, June (Elisabeth Moss) has well and truly proven herself to be (in the words of Samira Wiley’s Moira) a “messy bitch who takes the big swings but doesn’t think about the consequences.” Inspired by Esther (Mckenna Grace) and her happy little hobby of poisoning her husband, Commander Keyes (Bill MacDonald), June decides to dish out some deadly nightshade to the Commanders at the local Jezebels club. The only problem with this, though, is that her plan demands she leave her fellow Handmaids without a leader back at the safe house. And this, it quickly becomes apparent, is not good news for anyone involved.

That’s right, everyone; June’s erstwhile lover, Nick (Max Minghella) has stormed the farm in her absence, and with a bevy of Guardians at his beck and call, no less. After shooting and killing his on-and-off-again girlfriend’s new ally, Nick demands of her: “Where are the Handmaids?” This, we suppose, is good news, as it implies that Janine (Madeline Brewer) and co all got away. Once again, though, we’re left wondering if Nick is trustworthy or not. Sure, he might insist to June that he’s “trying to keep you alive,” but then he has his men grab her and take her away. To where, of course, we have no idea. Hopefully somewhere closer to Canada and not back in the centre of Gilead, eh?

Channel 4 boxsets: The Handmaid's Tale.

Essentially, this episode has left us with a lot more questions. Here, Stylist’s digital editor-at-large Kayleigh Dray does her best to unravel all of them. Can June really trust Nick? Face facts, people; Nick, who first slept with June under orders of Serena and fought in the Crusades to help make Gilead a reality in the early days, is a potential villain in the making. Yes, he seems to love June. Yes, they have a child together (or might do, anyway – more on that in a minute). And yes, he says he’s working deep undercover for Mayday… but he has risen insanely quickly up through the ranks of Gilead. Plus, he just stormed that safe house in a bid to track down all of those missing Handmaids, seemingly for nefarious reasons, and dragged June off to god knows where. Yeah, we’re just not sure we trust Nick anymore. So sue us.

Is Nick really Nichole’s biological father? Look, if Fred can father children, that surely casts doubt on the identity of Nichole’s biological father. After all, he was regularly raping June (in accordance with Gilead’s horrendous reproductive rituals) at the same time that she and Nick were conducting their passionate love affair. Is it so much a stretch of the imagination, then, to suggest that Fred, not Nick, is Nichole’s real father? And, if so, what does this mean for Serena and Fred’s custody battle to reclaim the little girl? What happened to the other Handmaids? Nick doesn’t have them, we know this much – but where are they? And do they have what it takes to stay hidden? We’d love to say yes to the latter, but it’s worth remembering that, during the raid at the start of this episode, it was June who kept the others cool, quietening them and giving orders to so they wouldn’t be detected. To quote Han Solo, we have a bad feeling about this. And who betrayed June and co? It’s safe to assume that the safe house location was leaked… but by who? Esther seemed deeply unhappy with the idea that the Handmaids would be moving on without her, but we like to think that she wouldn’t respond with vengeance. And, to be honest, she’s so anti-Gilead that it would be completely out of character for her. Who, then? Could it be that one of our Handmaids is (gulp) a spy? And, if so, which one?

Esther declares herself the “mistress of the house” in the season four premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Why does June encourage Esther to commit murder? As reported on 14 June, following the season four premiere: Esther’s story might be one of the darkest we’ve yet seen in The Handmaid’s Tale, as we learn that the child bride’s husband has invited multiple men to his house and had them rape her in order to conceive a child. One of those men, a Guardian, is caught loitering around the farmhouse – and June has him chained to the barn’s rafters, before giving us her best Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) impression and whipping her fellow Handmaids up into a state of vengeful fury.

June, though, doesn’t deliver the final blow; instead, she hands a cleaver to Esther and encourages the 14-year-old to murder her own rapist, which the teenager does with nary a second thought. It’s a frightening moment, and one which may give many viewers pause; has June, in mirroring the punishments and tactics of Gilead, become too similar to the enemy she has fought so hard to defeat? Quite possibly. However, one could argue that, by having a Wife kill a Guardian, our hero is helping to turn the future of Gilead against it from within; after all, she is, essentially, encouraging the snake to eat its own tail. Hmm. Why does June tell Esther that she loves her? And why does she refer to her as ‘Banana’? Later in the episode, Esther – previously furious with June for not doing more to fight Gilead – slips into bed alongside the older woman and whispers that she loves her. June, delirious with pain, replies, “I love you too, Banana.” You can remind yourself of this key moment by watching the scene below:

Now ‘Banana’, as fans of the show will no doubt remember, is the affectionate nickname that June uses for her actual daughter, Hannah (Jordana Blake). And, while it’s easy to assume that this moment in the show is all down to a feverish hallucination on June’s behalf, it goes deeper than that. Why? Well, because June is no longer just a mother to the little girl she loves – the little girl who is still trapped in Gilead and being forced to do god knows what; she’s also a symbolic mother to every Handmaid, every Martha, every girl born into Gilead. And she sees it as her duty to rescue all of them from this tyrannical and misogynist society, if it’s the last thing she does.

On that note, then… is the show setting us up for a world without June? Oh yes, I know what I said before; June is seemingly invincible (and very bad at escaping). However, and it’s a big however, she’s no longer the Handmaid of The Handmaid’s Tale. Don’t believe me? All you need to do is listen to how Esther talks to her, and watch how her fellow Handmaids treat her, and it becomes abundantly clear that June has transformed into something far bigger than herself. To Gilead’s rulers, she is the criminal who stole 86 children from them. To everyone else, she has – much like real life Argentine Marxist rebel Che Guevara – become a generic symbol of the underdog, the idealist, the mother, and the revolutionary hero. Or, as author Michael Casey notes in Che’s Afterlife: The Legacy Of An Image, “the quintessential postmodern icon signifying anything to anyone and everything to everyone.”

The Handmaid's Tale season 4 will see June deal with the aftermath of the 'Angel Flight' at the end of season 3.

Essentially, she’s become bigger than herself and the story she’s weaving. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that June is (whisper it) destined to die a martyr – although, to be perfectly honest, she’s going the right way about it if she wants to. Rather, it means that she needs to be removed from the narrative within Gilead in order to a) make room for some new heroes, b) remind her fellow Handmaids and Marthas that they do not need to be led into battle by anyone, and c) regain some sense of humanity.

Thankfully, the trailer for this season has dropped a heavy hint (or five) that this is The Handmaid’s Tale stint that will see June finally reach Canada. Praise be, let it be true. And is Aunt Lydia being set up as our new hero? We often assume that the Aunts of Gilead are ‘safe’ from the regime’s cruelty, but the season four opener reminded us that this is not the case. At all. Indeed, when Aunt Lydia was called to speak with the Sons of Jacob, she bore obvious signs of torture from her interrogation by the Eyes.

Aunt Lydia has always been one of The Handmaid’s Tale’s biggest villains, but is all that about to change?

Outwardly, she blamed June for everything that’s gone wrong, defending all the other Handmaids and insisting they not be blamed for our revolutionary’s transgressions. Outwardly, she promised to do her job well, and was allowed the chance to do so by the Sons. Inwardly, though? Well, Lydia’s disdain for the Sons positively sizzled beneath the surface, and her humility in their presence felt… well, it felt horribly forced. And (spoilers ahead for The Testaments) it’s worth remembering that Atwood’s much-anticipated sequel to her original book shows us a very different side to Lydia, revealing that she is a source for Mayday in Canada, smuggling damaging information out of the country in order to bring about Gilead’s destruction. Could it be that The Handmaid’s Tale is setting Lydia up on this same trajectory? We could use another antihero, after all… The Handmaid’s Tale will continue on Sunday 4 July at 9pm on Channel 4.

Season one to three are available to stream via All 4.

