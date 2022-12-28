Warning: this article contains spoilers for Safe (episode 10, season five) of The Handmaid’s Tale on Channel 4. The fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale came to a blistering end on Sunday 25 December – and a lot of people have dubbed it the most depressing episode to ever grace our TVs on Christmas Day. And yes, that’s even factoring in all the festive melodrama that’s been dished up by EastEnders and Coronation Street over the years. I get it, of course – I really do. After all, we saw June (Elisabeth Moss) shot at, run over, hospitalised, and separated from her loved ones over the course of an hour. Janine (Madeline Brewer), too, was grabbed by the Eyes, cuffed, muzzled and thrown into a van bound for… her own execution? The Colonies? A hospital that specialises in horrific surgical mutilations, just as we saw done to Emily (Alexis Bledel) before her? “I think Janine thinks she’s going to be hanged,” Brewer told The Hollywood Reporter, seemingly utterly resigned to her character’s fate. “That she’s going to the wall. That’s what I would think.” Right. Well, wherever Janine really is off to, it seems safe to assume it’s somewhere very, very bad.

You may also like The Handmaid’s Tale: the true stories that inspired Margaret Atwood’s dystopian drama

Not enough misery for you? Don’t worry, there’s more. Nick (Max Minghella) finally decided to join the good fight against Gilead, only to almost immediately find himself in one of Gilead’s holding cells. Elsewhere, Luke (OT Fagbenle) was arrested and detained by police in Canada – and even Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) got a cold hard dose of reality when she was thrown to the ground after defending her beloved Janine.

Throw in the fact that Hannah (Jordana Blake) is still imprisoned within the confines of a Gileadean Wife School, and you’d be forgiven for thinking that this finale has set us up for a seriously bleak sixth and final season. As it turns out, though, there was plenty of hope to be found scattered throughout the episode. We were just looking for it in all the wrong places. “ They never let anyone leave. Fuckers. ” Aunt Lydia is desperately trying to do right by her girls in this episode, but as ever she does it in all the wrong ways – namely by asking the new Mrs Naomi Putnam (Ever Carradine) to take Janine in as her house’s Handmaid. Lydia thinks it’s a great idea, as it means Janine will be close to her daughter, Angela. Janine, however, doesn’t want to be reposted – she doesn’t want to be ritualistically raped by yet another man, forced to endure yet another pregnancy, and have Naomi steal yet another child from her. Reluctantly, though, she agrees to the plan.

You may also like Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 9 recap: we finally found hope in a hopeless place

Unfortunately, Lydia’s plan isn’t all that, especially as Naomi has sent Angela away for the entirety of Janine’s “trial period” in the house. “Angela is my daughter,” she vehemently informs Janine, in front of an aghast Lydia. Anyone who suggests otherwise, Naomi adds, will be committing the sin of “heresy”. Janine, somehow, endures this injustice. When she’s alone, though, a Martha sidles up to her and informs her that June has been attacked in Canada. “They want to kill her in Toronto,” the woman whispers to her. “They never let anyone get away. Fuckers.” “I hate you, Naomi. How can you not know that?” Just like that, something changes in Janine. And so, when Naomi tells her, “It’ll be nice to have a friendly face in the house, Ofjoseph,” something inside the much-maligned Handmaid snaps. “That’s not my name,” she spits. “We are not friends. I think you’re one of the worst people I have ever known.” Curling her hands into fists, Janine adds: “I hate you, Naomi. How can you not know that?”

This tiny act of rebellion does not go down well at all, and it’s not long before Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) sets the wheels in motion for Janine’s big goodbye: the Eyes show up and haul her away. “Don’t worry about me, I’m fine,” she tells Lydia gently, who is utterly horrified by the punishment being meted out to her mentor. Inside the van, Janine silently clasps hands with a sobbing Martha. Outside, a strange expression falls over a stunned Lydia’s face – could it be that the Aunt Lydia of The Testaments (the one who, spoiler, works harder than the Devil himself to bring down Gilead) has finally been born? “I hate this world. I love you, though” June was shot at last week, and this week she is repeatedly run over by a truck bearing a Gilead bumper sticker. Thankfully, Luke is on hand to wrench the armed attacker from the vehicle and absolutely pound him into the pavement.

Somehow, June escapes with little more than a buffet of bumps and bruises, as well as that very broken arm (we all heard the bones crunch and snap, right?). The brutality has one positive side effect, though, as the mere sight of her lying in a hospital bed is enough to persuade her erstwhile lover, Nick, to finally agree to work with the US government in exchange for them keeping June safe going forward. “Gilead wants her to suffer,” he tells Mark Tuello (Sam Jaeger).

You may also like Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 5 recap: Serena Joy just offered up the darkest fairytale of them all

Setting Nick aside for a moment, this attack on June is what leads poor old Luke being arrested. Because, when the hit-and-run guy dies following his much-deserved beating, both June and Moira (Samira Wiley) inform Luke that they need to get him out of the country, and fast. As Moira tells him: “You killed a Canadian on Canadian soil. There’s a whole bunch of people who are not going to wait for an investigation. They’re just going to want you dead.” “Canada is not Gilead,” Luke counters. “America was not Gilead, until it was, and then it was too fucking late,” June fires back. “We have to go. We have to run. Now.” “Come find me” It’s decided: Luke and June book themselves flights to Hawaii (a little sun wouldn’t go amiss right now), but are forced to think up a new plan when they learn of a heavy police presence at the airport. Cue Tuello risking his entire career by offering them a new way out: a secret train that shuttles refugees out of Canada and into the west. It sounds like a good option, until they learn of an extreme police presence at the train station, too. Luke – ever the loyal and loving husband – gives himself up in order to buy June and Nichole the time they need to board that train.

Luke makes the ultimate sacrifice for June in the season five finale.

The last we see of Luke is him being swarmed by police, but was Moira right? Will they really convict him of manslaughter and make an example of him? “We had a good thing, and you had to go and ruin it” Over in Gilead, Nick decides to begin his secret fight against the evil theocracy by… well, by walking up to Commander Lawrence at his wedding reception and punching him in the face. Subtle. “You could’ve killed her,” he snaps, as Lawrence denies his involvement in the attack. Which, to be honest, we kind of believe – it was, after all, Commander MacKenzie (Jason Butler Harner) who insisted last week that June is a “problem” that needs fixing. And so, when you consider how closely MacKenzie watches Nick and Lawrence’s exchange, is it any wonder that Nick winds up in a jail cell of his very own?

You may also like Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 2 recap: why Serena Joy’s smile was so much more than a smile

Nick’s pregnant wife Rose (Carey Cox) pays him a visit, but she’s unmoved by his attempts to apologise. “Why did you ever pretend that you loved me?” she asks him “I tried [to let go of June]. I really tried. But I can’t,” he says. “We had a good thing, and you had to go and ruin it,” she fires back, before turning on her heel and leaving him alone to contemplate his likely not-good-at-all fate. “ Hi Serena ” Essentially, all of June’s allies are in a whole world of trouble – and largely due to their unwavering loyalty for her. Well, almost all of them, that is.

That’s right; June is drawn to the sound of another crying baby on the train, and finds herself face-to-face with Serena – who, yes, managed to escape Canada with her baby son solely by walking out of a door, flagging down any old car and hopping into it. “Hi June,” she smiles. “Hi Serena,” says a weary June. The pair continue to stare at one another for a moment, likely contemplating all that they represent to one another: Wife, Handmaid, husband’s murderer, birth partner, shining beacon of inspiration, friend, and foe.

You may also like Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 7 recap: this is why June really took Serena’s hand

Serena breaks the ice first, asking simply: “You got a diaper?” June raises an eyebrow and smiles. Because of course she’s up shit creek with only Mrs Serena Waterford for company, and how can she not laugh at this utterly mad situation? “June Appleseed” All in all, it’s a pretty bleak episode – but, thankfully, showrunner Bruce Miller has promised that The Handmaid’s Tale is, ultimately, a story about survival. And that, while it may feel as if June is powerless – she can barely walk, her heart is broken, and she has only Serena for company – she’s actually the most powerful we’ve ever seen her. She’s a leader now. “All the seeds she’s planted are blooming,” he tells The Hollywood Reporter. “All the seeds she’s planted are coming true.”

Even Nick has decided to join the good fight against Gilead.

Miller continues: “If you look at the end of the season, June’s movement is hugely successful and she’s got nothing. She doesn’t even have a pot to piss in. She doesn’t have money. Serena Joy doesn’t even have a diaper. “But, you’re looking at a world these two women made and, look how powerful they are. When they’re on top, they’re really, really making a difference. And when they’re on the bottom, they’re still making a difference. They’re taking care of their kids and getting them out of danger. If you look at June as a cowboy, she isn’t doing very well. If you look at June as a farmer, she’s doing spectacularly well. Look at those fields, they’re all overflowing with rebels and smart people and Hannah writing her name – who knows who else she taught to write her name at that school? “She’s June Appleseed.”

Think about it: Luke, Nick, Janine, and even Tuello have put their futures at risk to fight the good fight in June’s name. Hannah is teaching herself to write. Lydia has had the rose-tinted glasses firmly knocked from her face. Even Serena has learned to hate Gilead. All of these people, all of them touched by June’s bravery, are on on the front lines. Whether they live or survive the battle remains to be seen, but we’ve no doubt that they will inspire others after them. Because they are the rebel seeds planted by June, and they are growing. Even more important to remember is the fact that, in Miller’s words, “the show exists because June survived”. He continues: “The only reason the show is recorded history, in our fake world, is because she recorded it. So, she has to survive because it’s de facto what made this exist.” And, just like that, we can’t wait for the sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale. Fingers crossed we don’t have to wait too long…

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy