Warning: this article contains spoilers for Dear Offred (episode four, season five) of The Handmaid’s Tale on Channel 4. Ever since its release in 1985, Margaret Atwood has been asked how she came up with the horrors she describes in The Handmaid’s Tale. Her answer, of course, has always been the same: every single terrifying event that takes place within the novel has been drawn from the darkest chapters of our world history. Or, essentially, that everything has happened in real life, somewhere and sometime. Now that Channel 4’s adaptation of the tale has leapt beyond the pages of the book, many fans of the original text have wondered how Bruce Miller and the writers of The Handmaid’s Tale might continue to keep this going. All becomes clear, though, in Dear Offred – the fourth episode of the fifth season – when Yvonne Strahovski’s Serena Joy finds herself surrounded by… well, by her Canadian fan club, for want of a better word.

Easily one of the show’s most grimly realistic reveals, it seems there are far more Gilead sympathisers than we first imagined. And, flanked by the frighteningly intense Alanis Wheeler (Genevieve Angelson), they are fawning over Serena so much that even she seems unnerved by it. After all, she’s seen behind the curtain. She knows that the regime is far more brutal towards women than anyone is willing to admit; remember, she herself was beaten and had her finger amputated simply for the crime of reading – despite her high-ranking status as a Wife. Gilead is a propaganda machine While it’s oddly satisfying to see Mrs Waterford so wrongfooted, June (Elisabeth Moss) is horrified that there are people – and women at that, even – who genuinely think Gilead is doing good stuff. But here’s the thing; the rest of the world hasn’t shared June’s front-row seat to the atrocities that take place in the theocratic state. All they know is that pollution is down, birth rates are up, and everyone – be that Handmaid, Wife, or blessed child asset – is always smiling, smiling, smiling when captured on camera.

June and Luke were both stunned by the level of support that Serena has garnered in Canada.

Yes, it’s propaganda at its absolute finest, but it’s important to remember the state the rest of the world has found itself in. Think back to Ambassador Castillo (Zabryna Guevara), who told June all about her own country’s dire situation with regard to a lack of children. “There hasn’t been a child born alive in Xipica in six years,” she said, when June attempted to dissuade her from doing trade with Gilead. “My country is dying.” Think back, too, to the fact that the Waterfords had vodka in their home – “courtesy of our Russian friends”. And, perhaps most crucially of all, think back to Lillie Fuller (Tattiawna Jones) – before she had the red wool pulled from her eyes and launched her attack on Gilead’s Rachel and Leah Centre, I mean.

We wanted to show how Gilead is spreading into Canada

“I used to get fucked behind a dumpster just so I could buy a sixth of Oxy and a Happy Meal,” she once told June. “I’m clean now [that I’m a Handmaid]. I’ve got a safe place to sleep every night and I have people who are nice to me. And I want to keep it that way.” It is all too easy to turn a blind eye to global atrocities Essentially, you might understand – given that they haven’t witnessed what we have witnessed – why some people might think Gilead is the way forward. They don’t know about the particicutions, the mutilations, the enforced surrogacies. They don’t know about the ceremonial rapings.

And, even if they did have an inkling, it’s important to remember that they are not the first to turn a blind eye to horrifying events happening outside of their homelands. To assume, as Alanis Wheeler does, that June and her fellow Handmaids are not victims at all; that they should count their blessings and stay on their side of the border. Indeed, we tend to appease regimes that are every bit as brutal as Gilead in the real world, and this is largely due to a phenomenon known as “psychic numbing”. Paul Slovic, a psychologist at the University of Oregon, has found that the human mind is not good at empathising with a large number of individuals. Indeed, as the number of victims in a tragedy increases, our empathy, our willingness to help, reliably decreases. To hammer this point home: by May 2022, the UN Refugee Agency had reported that more than 100 million people had been forcibly displaced worldwide by persecution, conflict, violence, human rights violations or events seriously disturbing public order.

“Every year of the last decade, the numbers have climbed,” said Filippo Grandi, the United Nations high commissioner for refugees. “Either the international community comes together to take action to address this human tragedy, resolve conflicts and find lasting solutions or this terrible trend will continue.” The important lesson we must learn Dozens of people have lost their lives attempting passage to the UK, including 27 who died when a packed smuggling boat capsized in November 2021.

Serena Joy finds herself uncomfortable with her newfound celebrity status.

Still, though, Suella Braverman, the UK’s home secretary, has described the increasing number of migrants arriving via the English Channel as “an invasion on our southern coast” and told lawmakers in parliament this week to “stop pretending that they are all refugees in distress”. This, I hasten to add, is the same woman who has her own column in the Mail Online.

“The government rhetoric since I arrived has been scapegoating migrants, blaming us for the problems of this country. But it’s gotten a lot worse,” Hassan Akkad, a documentary maker who fled Syria in 2012 to seek asylum in the UK, told ABC News. “When you have a home secretary comparing asylum seekers to an invading enemy, you are giving a green light to the public to attack them.” The same thing is happening in The Handmaid’s Tale, as there is a minority feeling of ill will toward Gilead refugees in Canada, which further reinforces in some people the belief that Gilead is right – and explains why some people are latching onto Serena’s martyr-like celebrity status. “We wanted to show how Gilead is spreading into Canada. We started season four with the Waterfords having supporters in Toronto. And now, of course, there is this whole anti-refugee sentiment,” Moss explained to Forbes, clarifying that the show’s Canada is not the Canada of today. “It’s the Canada that exists in our dystopian fiction, and many American refugees are in Canada. June and her family realise they’re up against those Canadians who support Gilead.” While fictional, this all aligns with issues refugees experience worldwide as they’re forced to flee life-threatening circumstances. And so, once again, the series reminds us that we need to hold ourselves accountable when it comes to atrocities taking place outside of our homelands. To look beyond the numbers and the propaganda to the heart of the story. Above all else, though, it has challenged us to listen to the people crying out for help, rather than amplify the voices of those who might silence them. Until next week.

