“When’s the last time you had any contact with Tommy Lee Royce?” So begins the trailer for the explosive Happy Valley finale, and, despite being just 22 seconds long, it 100% proves that good (read: scarily intense) things can come in small packages. We get a shot of Catherine (Sarah Lancashire) demanding to know whether or not her archnemesis has been apprehended, not to mention a shot of twisted Tommy (James Norton) creeping through a house… with blood on his hands. Whose house, though? And who is at the centre of the emergency that police are seen rushing off to? Watch the Happy Valley season 3 finale trailer below:

Meanwhile, Channel 5 news presenter Dan Walker has shared his compelling theory for how the series will end, tweeting: “Ryan says he’ll run away but betrays Tommy and gets murdered by his dad. Catherine kills Tommy on her last day in the job, and Claire takes the fall to show her sister that she loves her.” We can see it, to be honest. But then Walker added: “Theory number two – Neil is Tommy’s, and it all kicks off.”

It’s safe to assume that everything will kick off, whatever happens – although if you were hoping the cast might let a secret or two slip, you’ll be waiting for a long time. Indeed, actor Amit Shah – who has kept fans of the BBC One drama on tenterhooks as murderous pharmacist Faisal Bhatti – tells the Obsessed with…Happy Valley podcast: “I still don’t know how it all ends up for him because we filmed the final scenes in various different ways.”

The poster for the final season of Happy Valley has given viewers plenty to think about.

Meanwhile, Rhys Connah, who plays teenager Ryan in the series, told the BBC: “I do not know exactly how it ends. I did hear somewhere that they’ve made multiple endings, but that’s not true. “What they’ve done is, as a lot of shows do – there is one ending, but they’ve filmed it in different ways, different ways of how characters say things, the emotions behind them, the angles, the framing, because how much that stuff can affect a scene is more than most people would think.” Intriguing. Fingers crossed that, whatever happens, Catherine survives to fight another day (and drive her van all over the world, just like she’d always dreamed of).

