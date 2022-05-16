Harry Styles becomes latest star to read a CBeebies bedtime story
Move over Tom Hardy, Harry Styles is the latest star to join CBeebies’ celebrity bedtime story readers, and viewers can’t wait to snuggle up. By Beth Ashley.
Whether it’s the heat or standard life stressors, a lot of us have been struggling to nod off lately. One popular approach involves listening to something soothing before bed. Well, now you can go one better: how about Harry Styles reading you a bedtime story?
That’s right, the nation’s crush and As It Was singer is joining the long list of celebrities who have narrated children’s books on the CBeebies Bedtime Stories show. Styles will follow in the footsteps of Tom Hardy, Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page, the Duchess of Cambridge, Reese Witherspoon and Captain America star Chris Evans.
Styles’s story will air on Monday 23 May (stick it in your diary) on the CBeebies channel and BBC iPlayer.
Response to the news has been overwhelmingly positive, if rather more from adults than children. “Might have to watch this, you know, for the kids ;),” said one commenter on the CBeebies Grown-Ups Facebook page, while another added: “Finally, a bedtime story I’m interested in.”
In terms of the actual job at hand, though, we know Styles will do an amazing job: he’s already helped plenty of adults get to sleep over on the Calm app, where his story Dream With Me is a popular option.
And if you’re wondering what children’s book he’s chosen, the 28-year-old singer will be reading Jess Hitchman’s In Every House, On Every Street, which is illustrated by Lili la Baleine.
The story has been described as a “heart-warming celebration of homes and the different families that live in them”, shining a light on families of all shapes and sizes, which feels like a very Harry Styles-level of wholesome: CBeebies says he will introduce the story by saying: “Tonight’s bedtime story is about a house full of love and laughter.”
Images: Getty