Harry Styles becomes latest star to read a CBeebies bedtime story

Whether it’s the heat or standard life stressors, a lot of us have been struggling to nod off lately. One popular approach involves listening to something soothing before bed. Well, now you can go one better: how about Harry Styles reading you a bedtime story?

That’s right, the nation’s crush and As It Was singer is joining the long list of celebrities who have narrated children’s books on the CBeebies Bedtime Stories show. Styles will follow in the footsteps of Tom Hardy, Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page, the Duchess of Cambridge, Reese Witherspoon and Captain America star Chris Evans.