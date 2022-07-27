Dr Nunez, who is set to be played by The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal, according to Variety, was ultimately found innocent of murder. However, a dramatic trial and elusive evidence mean Lasdun is left pondering the gaping hole in the story of what happened.

“A syncope is a hidden rift or omission. The story of Thomas Kolman has its own syncope: the twenty-eight minutes he spent with someone in the darkness,” writes Lasdun in the piece. “Whoever it was must have some idea of how he died. One hopes that this figure will one day step out of the shadows.” Intriguing.

It isn’t clear whether Harbour will play the victim, Kolman, or the article’s author, Lasdun, and further details about the series are yet to be released. But, if the heritage of investigative journalism-inspired true crime is anything to go by, this is one to put on your watch list.