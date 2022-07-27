HBO’s The Palace: Kate Winslet to star in a new drama set under an authoritarian regime
Alex Sims
The Palace, starring Kate Winslet and directed by Stephen Frears, will depict an authoritarian regime slowing unravelling
Kate Winslet fans, you’re in for a treat. Following on from the exciting news that the acclaimed actor will be returning to TV to star in Channel 4 anthology series I Am and a new HBO series based on Hernan Diaz’s bestselling novel Trust, more small screen gold from the national treasure has just been announced.
HBO has revealed that Winslet will star in a new series called The Palace, her fourth collaboration with the channel.
In what appears to be a dystopian, Handmaid’s Tale-esque story, the walls of the aforementioned palace will house an authoritarian regime, with the series chronicling what happens over the course of a year as the dictatorship starts to unravel. In short, it sounds like exactly the kind of chilling, tumultuous show we need on our watch list.
Very excitingly, the series will be produced by acclaimed director Stephen Frears, who marked his place among the UK’s greatest directors with LGBTQ+ love story My Beautiful Laundrette (starring a young and then-unknown Daniel Day-Lewis). He went on to direct blistering tales for TV including the BBC mini-series A Very English Scandal and ITV’s Quiz, which was based on the story of the ‘coughing Major’ on Who Wants To Be Millionaire.
The Palace’s script, meanwhile, will be in the adept hands of Will Tracy, best known for his work on Succession.
“We are honoured to be working with this incredibly talented group of filmmakers on The Palace,” Francesca Orsi, HBO executive vice president, said in a statement. “The notion that Kate Winslet and Stephen Frears, two of our industry’s leading lights (who – remarkably – have never collaborated before now) are joining forces to bring Will Tracy’s wildly original, prescient and dazzling scripts to life at HBO is a dream come true for us.”
Winslet previously scooped Emmy awards in the outstanding lead actress category for HBO’s Mare Of Easttown and Mildred Pierce, so we’re extremely excited to see what this next collaboration holds.
Images: Getty, Sky