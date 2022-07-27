In what appears to be a dystopian, Handmaid’s Tale-esque story, the walls of the aforementioned palace will house an authoritarian regime, with the series chronicling what happens over the course of a year as the dictatorship starts to unravel. In short, it sounds like exactly the kind of chilling, tumultuous show we need on our watch list.

Very excitingly, the series will be produced by acclaimed director Stephen Frears, who marked his place among the UK’s greatest directors with LGBTQ+ love story My Beautiful Laundrette (starring a young and then-unknown Daniel Day-Lewis). He went on to direct blistering tales for TV including the BBC mini-series A Very English Scandal and ITV’s Quiz, which was based on the story of the ‘coughing Major’ on Who Wants To Be Millionaire.

The Palace’s script, meanwhile, will be in the adept hands of Will Tracy, best known for his work on Succession.