Heartstopper: stars Joe Locke and Will Gao are reuniting for an important new stage show
- Alex Sims
The Trials will explore one of the most pressing issues of our time and be a special chance to see the two actors together in the flesh.
We’ve watched them simultaneously capture and melt our hearts in the first series of coming-age-age smash hit Heartstopper, and now two stars from Netflix’s wildly popular YA romcom are reuniting for a new, intriguing stage project.
After breaking new ground by exploring queer relationships in a tender yet thrilling way, Joe Locke and Will Gao, who play protagonist Charlie Spring and his best friend Tao in the adaption of Alice Oseman’s much-loved graphic novel series, will be reunited in a new play at London’s Donmar Warehouse.
The Trials, by award-winning playwright Dawn King, is set to be an explosive new drama about one of the most urgent issues of our lifetime: the climate crisis.
Exact details about the play’s plot are scarce, but what we do know is that it will be set in the “near future” and will be an intelligent mediation on how different generations are dealing with climate change.
Played out through the lens of a court trial, young people (including the Heartstopper actors) are part of a jury who will cast their judgments on adult defendants and the part they’ve played in the state of the planet. “But are they delivering justice, or serving revenge?” says the intriguing description.
The cast also features some other familiar faces from our screens, including Four Lions and Victoria star Nigel Lindsay and The Bay’s Sharon Small, who will play two of the adult defendants.
Not only will it be a very special chance to see the two stars together in the flesh before the second and thrid series of Heartstopper hit our screens, but it’ll also be a chance to catch Locke’s stage debut and watch the pair tackle one of the most critical issues of our times.
Tickets for The Trials at the Donmar Warehouse, which will run between 12 and 27 August, are available to book now. Tickets start at £10 and there is a free ticket ballot available for people under 26.
