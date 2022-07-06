The Trials, by award-winning playwright Dawn King, is set to be an explosive new drama about one of the most urgent issues of our lifetime: the climate crisis.

Exact details about the play’s plot are scarce, but what we do know is that it will be set in the “near future” and will be an intelligent mediation on how different generations are dealing with climate change.

Played out through the lens of a court trial, young people (including the Heartstopper actors) are part of a jury who will cast their judgments on adult defendants and the part they’ve played in the state of the planet. “But are they delivering justice, or serving revenge?” says the intriguing description.

The cast also features some other familiar faces from our screens, including Four Lions and Victoria star Nigel Lindsay and The Bay’s Sharon Small, who will play two of the adult defendants.