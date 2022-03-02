In among the dramas, documentaries and thought-provoking series, sometimes what you want is something a little fresher; perhaps something that skews a little younger, but is still engaging. One Of Us Is Lying, Cruel Summer, Moxie, Never Have I Ever, Atypical are just some of the coming-of-age dramas that fall under that very category. Well, joining the ranks of teen dramas – and one we cannot wait to tuck into – is Netflix’s Heartstopper. The upcoming series is based on Alice Oseman’s popular young adult webcomic, and trust us, the internet has been waiting expectantly for this one.

Releasing a series of first-look images yesterday, many fans have already praised the show for how uncanny the character resemblances are to their graphic novel counterparts.

One Twitter user wrote: “Netflix, I love you now” while another stated that the pictures were “the best thing to wake up to – hands down”. It’s safe to say that people are excited about the drama series, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

Kit Connor stars as Nick Nelson in Netflix's Heartstopper.

What is the plot of Heartstopper? The coming-of-age tale follows Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson as they form an unlikely bond while at school. As the synopsis reads: “Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. “When gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance. Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever-relatable journey of self-discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves.” If there was ever a series to take you back to your school days and have you reminiscing about teenage love, it’s this one. But also, Heartstopper is set to provide us all with some genuine on-screen representation of being gay, coming out and navigating mental illness.

Yasmin Finney stars as Elle Argent in Netflix's Heartstopper.

Who will star in Heartstopper? Joe Locke and Kit Connor (Rocketman) will be leading the cast of Heartstopper as Charlie and Nick respectively. An expansive open-casting audition process took place in January 2021 and saw over 10,000 people take part. Having narrowed it down, Netflix confirmed the main cast late last year.

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring

William Gao will be starring as Tao, Yasmin Finney as Elle, Corinna Brown (Daphne) as Tara and Kizzy Edgell as Darcy. Sebastian Croft (Game Of Thrones) joins the cast as Ben, Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry, Tobie Donovan as Isaac, and Rhea Norwood as Imogen. The eight-part series is written by Oseman and directed by Euros Lyn, who is best known for his work on Doctor Who and Sherlock.

The main cast of Netflix's upcoming series Heartstopper.

When and where will Heartstopper be available to watch? Heartstopper will be coming to Netflix this spring and we’re sure a trailer for the anticipated series will be dropping any day now. We’ll be sure to update as soon as we know more.

