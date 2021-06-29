Heist is the wild new true crime docuseries we’ve all been waiting for

When it comes to true crime stories, there’s nothing we love more than a good old fashioned heist. These gritty Robin Hood-esque tales tick so many boxes; not only are they filled to the brim with elaborate schemes and seriously big stakes, but they also give us an underdog to root for. Which means, yes, we often find ourselves silently willing the criminals on in these stories, despite our better judgement. Netflix, of course, knows its way around a true crime documentary, having supplied us with countless additions to the genre over the years. So, naturally, the streaming platform has upped the ante with its new series, Heist – and given us exactly what we want in the process.

We’re talking, of course, about actual interview time with those very same underdogs who pulled off the three biggest heists in modern history. Which means that, you guessed it, we get to hear about each plot from the POV of the heister themselves. Here’s what you need to know. What’s Heist all about? Heist promises to tell us the true stories of a 21-year-old woman who stole millions in Vegas casino cash, an aspiring father who swiped a fortune from the Miami airport, and a Kentucky dad accused of one of the biggest bourbon burglaries in history. Better still, though, is the fact that the series sets out to do so using dynamic reenactments and original interviews to bring these heists to life in all their glory.

Heist promises to be unlike any true crime docuseries we have ever seen before.

“Viewers will see how the subjects select their targets, the meticulous planning that goes into the job, the sweet glory of success… and the boneheaded errors that lead investigators straight to the truth,” the Netflix show’s official synopsis adds. “The perpetrators sit down for in-depth, frequently emotional conversations, alongside family members, accomplices, and the law enforcement officers who eventually brought them to justice.”

It concludes: “Stunning in their brazenness, occasionally comical in their simplicity, and brutally honest about the fact that crime doesn’t (usually) pay, these history-making heists provide enough action, adventure, heart, and drama to satisfy fans of true crime and Hollywood capers alike. “They’ll leave audiences breathless by posing the question: what would you risk for the score of a lifetime?” Admit it; you’re already obsessed, aren’t you? Is there a trailer for Heist? You can watch the full-length trailer for Heist below:

With over 1,172,277 views on YouTube so far, it seems the fast-paced trailer – which promises to inject some much needed ‘fun’ into the true crime genre – has gone down an absolute storm with viewers so far. “Now that’s a documentary,” reads one awestruck comment. “Netflix is taking documentaries to a whole new level,” adds another. “I can’t wait!” And still one more says: “This looks effing amazing.”

Who is behind Netflix’s Heist? The series hails from Dirty Robber (aka the producers behind 2021’s Oscar-winning Two Distant Strangers) and Emmy-nominated director Derek Doneen, so we have big expectations for this one. When will Netflix’s Heist become available for streaming? Thankfully, we don’t have long to wait for this one, as the series is due to drop on Netflix next month alongside a whole host of brilliant films and TV shows. Just be sure to add 14 July to your diary, look out your comfiest sweatpants, and get some snacks in; we have a feeling this six-episode series is going to prove itself the bingefest to end all bingefests.

