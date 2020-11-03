His Dark Materials: Ruth Wilson talks exclusively to Stylist as the series returns to the BBC

“This season is quite a lot about Mrs Coulter burning all her bridges, going it alone and going a bit more deranged,” Wilson tells Stylist of what’s in store for her character in series two. “She loses control entirely and she’s in pursuit of her daughter again but you see her destroying all the ties she has. We’ve been given licence to dig into her and why she is the way she is, which has been really nice. Certainly the compromises she has made to be that powerful, and as a woman in a male world.”

The His Dark Materials trilogy - the first of which came out in 1995 - has sold a huge 17.5m copies worldwide, and Wilson says that taking the part of the nefarious Mrs Coulter was a no-brainer. “I could tell, reading the book that it’s a really iconic female role and there’s lots of nuance to it. I’m so glad I took it because really those parts can become quite two-dimensional quite quickly,” she reveals.

“It’s always fun playing baddies because you have to find the human side too. The more awful they are, you have to also find the vulnerability. It’s so complex, the relationship with her child, the need for ambition; it’s relevant and complex at the same time.”