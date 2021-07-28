How well do we know the people we love, the trailer for Netflix’s latest thriller, Hit & Run, seems to ask. Israeli actor Lior Raz plays Segev, a happily married man whose life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit-and-run accident. Sounds like your typical man-loses-his-wife-and-wants-revenge arc, right? Perhaps it isn’t that simple. The plot promises mystery, intrigue, and action sequences that remind us of a mix of Gone Girl and Taken.

You may also like Thrillers on Netflix: 21 epic thriller films guaranteed to get your pulse racing

“Maybe it wasn’t about her. You know what I was,” says Segev, hinting that his own dark past may have played a role in his wife’s demise. However, in searching for the truth behind his wife’s death, Segev becomes tangled in a dangerous web of secrets and intrigue stretching from New York to Tel Aviv. Is his wife really the person he thought she was? “She’s really ruined your life. I hope she was worth it,” speaks an unidentified voice, suggesting that, in fact, she’s the one with the concerning past. Here’s everything you need to know about the first season of the gritty thriller.

WHAT IS the plot of HIT & RUN?

Netflix’s official synopsis reads: “The life of a happily married man is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit and run accident in Tel Aviv. Grief-stricken and confused, he searches for his wife’s killers. With the help of an ex-lover, he uncovers disturbing truths about his beloved wife and the secrets she kept from him.” Full of action, suspense and deception, we definitely want to know more.

You may also like Thriller series on Netflix: 13 brilliant and twisted TV thrillers to stream now

WHO STARS IN HIT & RUN?

Raz, who portrayed Doron Kabilio in the political thriller television series Fauda takes the lead as Segev Azulay, a family man with a murky past. Sanaa Lathan, best known for her roles in Succession and The Affair, also stars as Naomi Hicks, Segev’s ex-lover who helps him to uncover what really happened to her. The main cast is completed by Kaelen Ohm as Danielle Wexler Azulay, Segev’s wife, and Israeli actress Moran Rosenblatt as a hard-nosed police detective helping solve the murder.

You may also like Succession: Why are we all so obsessed with this dynastic TV drama?

IS THERE A TRAILER FOR HIT & RUN?

Watch the high-octane trailer below:

Hit & Run: coming to Netflix on 6 August.

WHERE CAN YOU WATCH HIT & RUN?

Luckily, you don’t have to wait long. The first season of Hit & Run, which consists of nine episodes, will be available to stream on Netflix beginning on 6 August.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy