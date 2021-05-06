If you’re on the hunt for a new twisty-turny series, then you’re in luck; ITV has just confirmed that it’s bringing a four-part thriller to our TV screens in the not-so-distant future. Here’s what you need to know, then, about Hollington Drive. What’s the plot of Hollington Drive? Hollington Drive focuses on the lives of two suburban sisters, Theresa and Helen, who – from the outside, at least – appear to be very close indeed. And, when Theresa invites Helen and her family over for a barbecue, it seems like just another perfect summer’s evening for the duo.

Everything changes, though, when Theresa’s 10-year-old son asks to play in the nearby park with his cousin, Eva. As per ITV’s press release for the series: “When the children don’t return on time, Theresa goes in search… [and] finds the children on the edge of a woodland area, where they appear to be fighting. “Immediately her instincts tell her something terrible has happened.”

Anna Maxwell Martin recently starred as Chief Superintendent Patricia Carmichael in Line Of Duty.

It’s not long at all before Theresa’s distraught neighbour, Jean, is rushing round to inform everyone that her own 10-year-old son has gone missing. How are the two scenarios connected, though? And what role (if any) did Theresa’s family have in the child’s disappearance? Who stars in Hollington Drive? Anna Maxwell Martin – as in, yes, the very same talented actor who portrayed the loathsome Patricia Carmichael in BBC’s Line Of Duty – takes the lead as Theresa. Wild Bill’s Rachael Stirling, meanwhile, will star opposite her as Helen.

Rhashan Stone, Peter McDonald, Ken Nwosu, Jonas Armstrong, Jodie McNee, Fraser Holmes, and The Haunting Of Bly Manor’s Amelie Bea Smith are also set to star in Hollington Drive. Who are the forces behind Hollington Drive? The series has been penned by Sophie Petzal, who recently won a Writers’ Guild of Great Britain award for Best Long Form Drama for Blood.

Hollington Drive writer Sophie Petzal recently won a Writers’ Guild of Great Britain award.

Hollington Drive will be directed by The Drowning’s Carolina Giammetta and produced by The Pact’s Catrin Lewis Defis. Which means that, essentially, a team of thriller experts are working on this one! What are people saying about Hollington Drive? Petzal has said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be working with Jonathan Fisher and West Road Pictures once again to bring our project Hollington Drive to ITV. We hope it will keep audiences gripped to their televisions.”

Meanwhile, executive producer Jonathan Fisher has lavished praise on the drama, stating: “We’re so excited to have started filming on Hollington Drive, and to have attracted a top-rate cast led by the exceptional Anna Maxwell Martin and Rachael Stirling. We can’t wait to share this captivating and surprising story with the ITV audience.” When will Hollington Drive be available to watch on ITV? ITV has yet to confirm a release date for Hollington Drive, although it’s looking likely to be hitting our TV screens in late 2021 or early 2022. We will be sure to bring you more details as and when they become available.

