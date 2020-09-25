What do you hope that viewers take from watching the drama?

I hope viewers will see how serious HBA (Honour Based Abuse) is, that it is very much prevalent in our society. This is costing millions of girls and women their livelihood, their freedom of choice and in some cases their lives! I want people to recognise this and take responsibility: we are all responsible for ensuring victims are not missed, our friends, neighbours, colleagues etc.

We need all front-line workers to be trained in HBA so that they recognise the signs and give victims the confidence to come forward. Resources and funding needs to be in place to tackle this abuse. I also hope viewers will recognise this abuse is all around us, not just in countries somewhere far away. My sister was a regular teenager growing up in London, she could have been your school friend, colleague or neighbour; let’s stop failing victims and listen and see when they ask for help.

The final thing I hope that people will see is that the police absolutely failed Banaz, there were no serious punishments handed out for this – in fact, the police offer was promoted. I find that disgraceful. The public will hopefully see as much as girls and women are let down by those close to them, the agencies responsible for safeguarding are also letting victims down. Something has to change now!