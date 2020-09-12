Keeley Hawes’ new ITV series, Honour, is going to be essential viewing this month. Here’s everything we know about it.
Despite everything that’s happening around us, autumn is shaping up to be a bumper month for TV and film. It’s a good job, really – we’re likely going to be spending a lot more time indoors this year, after all.
On the film front: we’re particularly looking forward to Enola Holmes, Rebecca and The 40-Year-Old Version. On the TV side of things: we can’t wait for Small Axe, High Fidelity and The Great British Bake Off.
Now, ITV has delivered us another essential viewing: Honour.
Honour is a two-part series that tells the harrowing true story of the murder of Banaz Mahmood, a woman killed by her own family in a so-called ‘honour’ killing for falling in love with the ‘wrong’ man.
Banaz had left her arranged marriage to have a relationship with a close friend. She went to the police multiple times before she was murdered in 2006, telling them about her husband’s abuse and her family’s threats to her life. Her sister has since spoken about how the case wasn’t taken seriously, and what this means for women in similar situations today.
In the dramatisation, Keeley Hawes plays real-life DCI Caroline Goode, who fought for justice for Banaz.
Speaking about the series at a recent press conference, Radio Times reports that Hawes said: “With something like this, and especially with this, we were all so mindful that we were dealing with real people – Banaz, Caroline, their families, everybody involved, the team, and so there is that element of course, even more so than probably anything I’ve ever worked on.
“The responsibility is huge, it’s huge. I felt it every day, I felt it every day since. I really have, I haven’t taken it lightly, and you know you want to do the right thing by everyone involved because it is about those two women. And you want to give Banaz the utmost respect you know, and also by Caroline.”
Let’s take a look at the trailer:
Although we don’t have an exact release date, Honour will come to our screens by the end of September.
Hollie Richardson
