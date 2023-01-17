On paper, HBO’s The Last Of Us sounds almost oppressively bleak. Set in a not-so-distant future, it follows hardened smuggler Joel (Pedro Pascal) as he escorts 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) on a terrifying journey across a ruined USA. And a ruined USA filled to bursting with cannibalistic humans that have been infected and driven mad by the (very real) Cordyceps fungus, no less. As anyone who has watched the show’s nail-biting first episode will attest, it’s more than understandable that Joel intends to treat Ellie as nothing more than “human cargo”. After all, he is still reeling from grief-induced PTSD – and it’s not so much that he doesn’t want to let himself care about anyone, it’s that he honestly can’t. The pain is still too fresh, the wounds still too raw.

Plus, let’s face it, there are so many things that might kill him and Ellie before they reach their journey’s end – and no, I’m not just talking about the terrifying hoards of Runners, Stalkers, Clickers, Bloaters and Shamblers, either. Because there are, I promise, even worse things lurking out there in the space between the Quarantine Zone and the Fireflies’ meeting point.

Like I say, it sounds bleak. More than that, actually: all of that surface-level violence, peril and everyday horror has seemingly led many to instantly categorise The Last Of Us as yet another example of ‘grimdark’. Watch The Last Of Us trailer below:

Inspired by the tagline of the tabletop strategy game Warhammer 40K, “In the grim darkness of the far future there is only war,” grimdark has been used to describe the pervasively gritty world of Tom Hardy’s Taboo and the relentless hopelessness of The Handmaid’s Tale (the earlier seasons, at least). It has, too, been used to describe the post-apocalyptic nightmare that is The Walking Dead, the amorality of Peaky Blinders and the eternal pessimism of Breaking Bad. The nihilistic worldview presented in Game Of Thrones is grimdark, too – which means, yes, House Of The Dragon is as well, even if it is a prequel. And don’t get me started on Netflix’s The Witcher.

The Last Of Us, however? Why, that’s something very different indeed. It’s not grimdark: it’s hopepunk.

Now, it would be all too easy to define hopepunk as the opposite of grimdark, but there’s more to it than that. Because, as the novelist Derek B Miller puts it, the hopepunk genre focuses on “stories that free the soul from darkness”. We are looking, then, for those stories that (sorry not sorry Rihanna) find love in a hopeless place. That offer us examples of people doing their very best, even in the face of adversity. That offer up realistic (and positive) character growth. That seek to galvanise us, not drive us to the brink of despair. And, sure, that take place in troubled times, but which direct all of their drama and activity and characters towards the light. “Whether they reach it or not is part of the story,” adds Miller.

The Last Of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone.

Out here in the real world, the 24/7 rolling news cycle has, let’s face it, offered up a relentless source of dread. We know that the rich are getting richer and that the NHS is in crisis. We know, too, that violence against women is still a very big problem, that the cost of living crisis seems destined to get worse before it gets better, and that climate change might just prove the end of all of us – especially if those in charge don’t start doing something about it. We are constantly living under an umbrella of dread, convinced that the worst is yet to come. However, in the world of The Last Of Us, the worst has already happened: the rising temperatures on earth have caused a fungal pandemic to take hold of the human race, martial law has been declared, and survivors have been forced out of the comfort of their own homes and into poverty-addled quarantine zones, where they are forced to live hand-to-mouth. Food, medicine and weapons are in very short supply – and all three are needed if anyone wants to live for long.

Still, though, there is hope. Still, though, friendships can be forged, relationships can blossom, and love can and will find a way. And still people can change for the better. Their perspectives are not fixed, their worldviews are constantly evolving (much like the aforementioned virus). Because this is not a series that’s focused on something as simple and reductive as, say, surviving the end of the world. Rather, it’s about endurance – or the resilience of the human spirit. It’s about facing down adversity and doing the right thing. It’s about thriving, in spite of everything. And The Last Of Us, while the first to take this approach in 2023, is far from the only TV series that aims to swerve us all down the hopepunk path this year. And no, not all of them are based in the future: some are very much set in the here and now.

There’s Three Little Birds, a new ITV drama inspired by the life-affirming true stories of all those who travelled to make Britain their home in the 1950s. There is, too, Disney+’s Tiny Beautiful Things, which is all about a floundering writer who becomes a revered advice columnist while her own life is falling apart. Dear Edward, which will air on Apple TV+ later this year, explores what happens when a 12-year-old boy becomes the lone survivor of a plane crash. A new season of Prime Video’s Good Omens will see Michael Sheen and David Tennant’s versions of angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley fight to save humankind from certain doom. And Netflix’s The Kitchen, penned by Daniel Kaluuya, might see all social housing eradicated and London’s working classes forced to live in temporary accommodation on the outskirts of the city, but it spins a tale of hope and found-family, too.

Basically, our TV schedules are quite honestly bursting with new and upcoming titles that aim to celebrate the pursuit of positive aims in the face of adversity, and remind us what hope actually looks like. Because it’s not a perfect glossy fairytale with a neat happy ending, nor is it something you feel when everything is and has always been OK. Rather, to quote Rebecca Solnit’s Hope In The Dark, “[Hope is] an axe you break down doors with in an emergency. Hope should shove you out the door, because it will take everything you have to steer the future away from endless war, from the annihilation of the earth’s treasures and the grinding down of the poor and marginal. “To hope is to give yourself to the future – and that commitment to the future is what makes the present inhabitable.” Bring. It. On.

