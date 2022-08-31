Warning: this article contains spoilers for episode two of House Of The Dragon. When it comes to House Of The Dragon, we know what to expect by now. We know there’s going to be violence, family tension, sex and backstabbing (probably literally). But what’s special about the Game Of Thrones spin-off is that it’s also full of surprises. While we may have had plenty of chaotic moments in the series so far, we’ve also had quieter ruminations on anxiety and internalised misogyny, proving that the show is capable of provoking meaningful discussions when it wants to.

In episode two, among the surprise and suspense of who King Viserys (Paddy Considine) will choose as his next wife and Queen, we also have to navigate a world without Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke). Following her traumatic childbirth and death scene, the second episode picks up six months after her death and life is definitely not the same.

House Of The Dragon: Paddy Considine and Milly Alcock as King Viserys and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and the King are having to live in a world without the maternal figure that they both loved dearly – and it isn’t easy. Rather than come together to share their experience of grief, the two instead choose to lead somewhat separate lives. Instead of speaking about the Queen or her legacy, they each go about their lives thinking of her but never really acknowledging her passing with one another. The King continues to hold Small Council meetings, Rhaenyra continues to perfect her dragon-riding and neither one tells the other of their heartbreak. It’s a relatable sentiment to any person watching who has suffered loss within a family. The line between honouring someone’s memory and reliving grief is a fine one, but it also seems to be something the King and Princess don’t know how to approach.

Taking solace in his chambers, the King turns to Alicent (Emily Carey). He talks of Old Valyria, shows her his model city and also uses it as an opportune moment to quiz Alicent about his daughter. “These days, she doesn’t say more than a few words to me,” he tells her. “I think she might find it difficult to discuss personal matters.” “It will take time – it did when I lost my own mother,” Alicent says. But when she asks the King why he doesn’t ask Rhaenyra how she is himself, he smirks. “There are times when I would rather face the Black Dread himself than mine own daughter of 15.”

House Of The Dragon: Emily Carey and Paddy Considine as Alicent Hightower and King Viserys Targaryen.

Like a pawn in this convoluted game of Targaryen chess, Alicent turns to consoling Rhaenyra. “It’s only been half a year since my mother died and already they tried to marry my father off and replace me as heir,” Rhaenyra tells Alicent. They discuss potential marriages and the thought of it is enough to leave Rhaenyra speechless and teary. In the quiet of the Sept, the pair kneel before the altar of candles and Alicent speaks about how she feels closer to her own dead mother here. Rhaenyra lights a candle, allows herself to sit in her grief and cries. She whispers: “I want him to see me as more than his little girl.” While Alicent’s motivations with the two Targaryens are questionable (we can talk about that later), she does pave the way for the father and daughter to have their own open and honest conversation. That night, the pair have dinner and recognise the fact that they haven’t spoken much. Neither one can even speak directly of Queen Aemma’s death, choosing to fill the void with silence rather than acknowledge their great loss.

House Of The Dragon: Emily Carey and Milly Alcock as Alicent Hightower and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

“A regret of mine,” the King says. He is stoic – in the way that fathers often can be – and you can tell the conversation is as uncomfortable for him as it is for us to watch. “I loved your mother… very much,” he continues. “As did I,” Rhaenyra nods. The King is choked up and Rhaenyra is visibly upset thinking of her mother but, as is often the case with close family members, you recognise when to draw a line in a conversation. The King sighs, taps his fingers hurriedly and turns to his chalice of wine. The few seconds of shared pain is enough for the two of them as, unprompted, Rhaenyra shifts the conversation onto the selection of the new knight. While the moment is ever so brief, it pulls at a thread that many viewers will sympathise with: the desire to discuss deeper, personal issues with family members but knowing that it may be met with reluctance from certain family members. When it comes to grief specifically, it can be hard enough to process it as an individual, but in the context of a family, it can be unimaginable for some. Like Rhaenyra and the King, though, it’s the acknowledgement of loss – and not just swiftly moving past a devastating event like this one – that is important to show. It also underlines just how alone Rhaenyra is not only in her journey to the Iron Throne but also in these more personal moments of family, loss and emotion.

The difficulty of their own conversation about Queen Aemma is merely a window into how many of us choose to process our grief with loved ones.

But ultimately, we’re only on episode two, and while this small moment of grief may be a welcome thing to watch, we can only hope that the King doesn’t recant on his word to Rhaenyra about his heir.

Although the King’s Small Council is pushing him to marry, we can’t help thinking that he really does need some time for himself. Let us brace ourselves for the next episodes …

Episodes of House Of The Dragon will be released weekly every Monday at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic, and they will also be available to stream on Now with an entertainment membership.



