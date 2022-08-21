After an almost three-year wait, the first episode of the new Game Of Thrones prequel series House Of The Dragon will finally make its way to UK screens early tomorrow morning. To say this series has been hotly anticipated would be an understatement of massive proportions. Set 200 years before the events in the original Game Of Thrones series, the series tells the story of Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and the war of the Seven Kingdoms – the plotline of which is based on The Dying Of The Dragons, a novella found in George RR Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood.

Unsurprisingly, many of the exact plot details for the new series have been kept under wraps. However, we do have some idea of what to expect thanks to a new interview with one of the show’s stars, Fabien Frankel.

You may also like House Of The Dragon: everything you need to know about Milly Alcock, aka young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Of course, Frankel, who plays Ser Criston Cole, didn’t share any spoilers. But he did share that episode five of the series is the one he’s most excited for, even though he’s proud of “all of them”. “The later episodes are amazing because it was a whole new cast of actors who came in,” he told Digital Spy. “It was a really nice feeling when it was all these actors that hadn’t been a part of the journey for the first eight months who came in, and they were just such a ball of energy, and so excited, and really, really talented.” Speaking about the show as a whole, Frankel also went on to explain what sets House Of The Dragon apart from Game Of Thrones – and shared how he thinks fans will react when it hits screens.

Milly Alcock as young Rhaenyra Targaryen and Emily Carey as young Alicent Hightower in House Of The Dragon.

“It feels so different as a show to the original show,” he said. It’s a completely different cast and a completely different story. It felt like I was going into a different thing. “I hope that [the fans] feel like we’ve done justice to what Game Of Thrones did because so much work has gone into making this show exist. I hope that they have the same amount of love that I had for Game Of Thrones for ours. But you just never know.” Frankel isn’t the only person to share details about what fans can expect from the new series. Speaking during the London premiere of the series last week, Paddy Considine (who plays King Viserys Targaryen) and producer Ryan J. Condal spoke about what links the prequel to the original series.

You may also like Loved Game Of Thrones? Sign up to our new limited-edition House Of The Dragon email now

“This is Game Of Thrones,” Considine said. “It’s not a spin-off – that was what impressed me when I read the script.” Condal added: “There’s definitely connectivity [with Game Of Thrones]. It’s tricky because it’s 200 years so there are no characters that survive so you’re connecting ideas and themes and objects. There are definitely things you will recognize from the future.” If one thing’s for certain, House Of The Dragon looks bloody epic – and we can’t wait to see what twists and turns it has in store. House Of The Dragon episode one will air at 2am on Sky Atlantic on Monday 22 August. It will then be repeated at 9pm, as well as released on the streaming service NOW. Want more House Of The Dragon content? Sign-up up to The Dragon Digest, our weekly companion newsletter by Stylist’s digital editor-at-large, Kayleigh Dray.

Join us for a weekly deepdive into House Of The Dragon, the highly-anticipated prequel to Game Of Thrones, by Stylist's digital editor-at-large, Kayleigh Dray Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy