Finally, it feels like the entertainment world is back to full speed. No Time To Die is finally out, Adele just confirmed new music is arriving in October, there’s a new Lin-Manuel Miranda film on the way and it feels like even more new trailers for things we’re truly excited about are dropping every day. And because today is another day, we now have a first-look trailer for the highly anticipated House Of The Dragon, the prequel to Game Of Thrones.

And here it is…

As excited as we all are, the dark and stormy trailer doesn’t reveal much beyond what we already know: House Of The Dragon is set 200 years before the events of the original series, during the reign of the Targaryen family (hence all the white hair). Based on George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood, the HBO series will follow House Targaryen on the brink of civil war, a bloody battle that will become known as the Dance of the Dragons. Here, we’re introduced to the core family members, including Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, heir to the throne and younger brother of King Viserys Targaryen (Peaky Blinders’ Paddy Considine). Truth Seekers’ Emma D’Arcy plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, King Viserys’s first-born child. Meanwhile, Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill) plays Ser Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and his daughter Alicent is played by Olivia Cooke (Sound Of Metal).

House Of The Dragon: Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans as Alicent and Otto Hightower.

“Gods. Kings. Fire. And blood,” Matt Smith’s Daemon growls in the trailer. “Dreams didn’t make us kings. Dragons did.” And the teaser does deliver all of the above, with a glimpse of a dragon, plenty of sword fights and jousting and another look at the Iron Throne. In fact, speaking of the Iron Throne, eagle-eyed fans have already been delighted to see how the seat now better reflects what’s depicted in Martin’s novels.